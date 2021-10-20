Future Ibovespa trades between slight ups and downs, with attention to fiscal risks; DI interest goes up again

SAO PAULO – Ibovespa futures opened its business this Wednesday (20th) in a fall after the fall of the Brazilian stock market in yesterday’s trading, but it eased losses and started operating between gains and losses.

Thus, a session of caution for the market is drawn up, since the same reasons that made the spot index fall more than 3% the day before should guide the business of today’s session. In recent trading sessions, the Ibovespa has been detaching itself from the international market and now the fiscal issue, which has always surrounded the perception of investors, is gaining prominence.

Although the announcement of Auxílio Brasil has been postponed, for now with no new date to happen, the feeling is growing that it is only a matter of time for the government to break the spending ceiling. This became clear to investors yesterday, when news circulated that part of the social program that will replace Bolsa Família should be financed with the creation of temporary aid, at a cost of around R$50 billion.

Thus, part of Auxílio Brasil would be paid within the spending ceiling and part outside. As it has a limited duration, this expense does not need compensation under the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

Ministers said the text of the cash transfer program was not ready in time. However, according to the calculation of the Reuters, there are articulations between the political wing and the economic team so that the hole in the spending ceiling on Auxílio Brasil exceeds R$ 30 billion, to accommodate coveted amendments in an election year. That would have been the real reason for the program’s announcement to be postponed.

Opinion: The end of the spending ceiling

Brazil aid outside the ceiling reinforces the perception of low growth and higher interest rates

The market may also echo developments from Covid’s final CPI report, which will be presented this morning. In the afternoon, a meeting is scheduled for the special committee of the Chamber on the PEC of precatório, which was postponed from yesterday to today. At the meeting, parliamentarians must discuss and vote on the opinion on the project.

At 9:12 am (Brasilia time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 had a positive variation of 0.03% at 112,145 points.

The commercial dollar opened in fall and operates with a negative variation of 0.11% to R$ 5.587 in purchases and R$ 5.588 in sales. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 have a slight increase of 0.06%% to R$5.601.

This morning, the Central Bank offers 14 thousand swap contracts totaling US$ 700 million in operation linked to overhedge. It will also auction up to 15,000 swap contracts, worth up to US$750 million.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 was up 14 basis points, at 9.94%; DI for January 2025 was up ten basis points at 10.92%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded an increase of seven basis points, at 11.21%

In the United States, stock exchange futures indices operate close to stability after five consecutive days of high. The balance sheets of American companies continue to surprise positively. More than 80% of companies that have reported results so far have exceeded expectations, according to FactSet.

Yesterday, Netflix released its third quarter results and joined that list. The streaming giant added 4.4 million new subscribers in the period, above expectations to add 3.84 million, according to StreetAccount estimates. United Airlines also reported better-than-expected results after the market closed, indicating a rebound in travel demand.

At 9 am GMT, the future Dow Jones retreated 0.07%; the S&P 500 futures index fell 0.08%; and the future Nasdaq had a negative variation of 0.05%. Among the companies that should release results this Wednesday are Verizon, Biogen, IBM and Tesla.

In the afternoon, the American Central Bank releases the Beige Book, a report with commentary on current economic conditions. The market is also awaiting new definitions on the infrastructure investment package, which should be reduced from $3 trillion to $2 trillion in the US Congress.

Worries about global inflation run in the background but remain on investors’ radar. The consumer price index (CPI) in the euro zone increased 3.4% in September compared to the previous year, the highest level for the month of 2008. In Germany, producer inflation (PPI) soared 14.1% in September compared to the same period last year, the biggest increase since October 1974.

In Europe, stock exchanges operate with mixed trends this morning. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, rose 0.07%. The Paris Stock Exchange (CAC-40) was down 0.08%, London (FTSE 100) rose 0.02%; and Frankfurt (DAX) operates stable.

Oil prices retreat today. Brent barrel for December 2021 drops 0.95% to $84.27 a barrel. The WTI for November 2021 retreats 0.92% to US$ 82.2. The ore traded on the Dalian stock exchange rose 0.5%, to 710 yuan, the equivalent of US$ 111.01.

China’s action to alleviate energy crisis metal rally pause

Vale produces more, but feels the effect of the ore price drop

Petrobras may not meet fuel demand in November

Asian stock exchanges had mixed results on Wednesday, after the People’s Bank of China kept the benchmark interest rate with maturity in one year unchanged at 3.85% and the one with maturity in five years at 4.65%, in in line with the expectations of analysts interviewed by the international news agency Reuters.

In Japan, the Nikkei index advanced 0.14%; the Chinese Shanghai SE stock exchange, in turn, closed with a slight drop of 0.17%; in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index ended the session up 1.35%; and in Korea, the Kospi retreated 0.53%.

corporate radar

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale (VALE3) produced 89.4 million tons of iron ore in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Production Report released on Tuesday (19). The number corresponds to an increase of 18.1% compared to the second quarter of this year.

According to the company, the advance in comparison with the immediately previous quarter is due to the seasonal improvement in weather conditions in the Northern System, increasing the performance of Serra Norte and S11D.

In addition, the company pointed to an increase in production at Vargem Grande through dry processing by adjusting the flow of one of its wet processing plants.

Another growth factor in sales in the quarter was the better performance of Itabira, due to an improvement in the run of mine (ROM) made available.

Additionally, the company pointed out that there was a higher purchase from third parties, although proportionally lower than in the previous quarter (5.8% of total production in 3Q21 vs 6.2% in 2Q21); and Plant reaching its total capacity of 6 Mtpy, after the resumption of the beneficiation process in 2Q21.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

After the market closes, Petrobras’ production report for the third quarter of 2021 will be released.

Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3)

The Carrefour Brazil Group (CRFB3) recorded gross sales of R$ 20.8 billion in the third quarter of this year, representing an expansion of 7.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to a company statement released this Tuesday (19), discounted gasoline sales, the performance would be an expansion of 6.6%.

Still on a consolidated basis, same-store sales, however, dropped 0.5%.

The company clarifies that the data includes the production of the 34 concessions of Potiguar E&P; Recôncavo E&P concessions, plus production from fields operated by Petro Reconcavo in the contract with a risk clause in 12 Petrobras fields.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The Ministry of Mines and Energy informed that the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3, ELET6) will take place in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a statement, the government’s participation will be, at most, 45% of the company after privatization.

If the primary offer is not enough, the government will make a new sale of shares. However, the Federal Government will not exercise the right to purchase new shares to dilute participation.

In addition, the state-owned company will invest R$6.7 billion in the revitalization of hydrographic basins and navigability, within the scope of the company’s capitalization project.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 (B3SA3) invested $10 million in a series B investment round at Pismo, a startup that offers a complete processing platform for cloud financial services.

The $108 million round was led by SoftBank Latin American Fund, Amazon and Accel, with participation from Falabella Ventures, PruVen, Redpoint events and Headline, and seeks to accelerate global expansion and the development of leading technologies in the services segments banking, payments and infrastructure for the financial market, according to a statement to the market.

According to the company, with this investment, B3 seeks to bring even closer the relationship with a key supplier for future developments in its markets. The consummation of B3’s investment is subject to CVM approval.

Pismo’s platform currently processes over 4 billion API calls monthly and is host to over 25 million accounts that transact over $3 billion per month.

São Carlos (SCAR3)

São Carlos (SCAR3) announced the acquisition of 41 properties, which together have a value of R$382.3 million. The properties were acquired from Altsa Property Gestão de Ativos.

Positive (POSI3)

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported that Positivo (POSI3) is the only company qualified to participate in the bidding process for electronic voting machines. According to the electoral body, the technology company is authorized to send up to 176,000 ballot boxes.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer (EMBR3) informed that its subsidiary EmbraerX signed an agreement with Republic Airways to use the Beacon maintenance coordination platform, aiming to carry out the digital transformation. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

According to the note, the Beacon will support all maintenance operations and speed up the return to operation of the aircraft by integrating the platform into Republic stations. In addition, it should also include each of your company’s on-call maintenance providers.

PetroReconcavo (RECV3)

PetroReconcavo (RECV3) reported growth of 1.6% in its production in the third quarter of the year (3Q21), compared to the previous quarter (2Q21).

Valid (VLID3)

Valid (VLID3) approved a new buyback program of up to 2 million own shares or 2.48% of the outstanding capital.

