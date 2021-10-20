Gabigol tries to avoid repeating a bigger fast of goals at Flamengo against Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil

“When I’m blond, forget it”, says Gabigol when he changes his look around games. But if he doesn’t leave his mark in the first match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, today, against Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, the forward will match his longer fast in Flamengo. And it’s no use calling the barber.

The top scorer has gone six games without netting for the club, a sequence that is just not as bad as the period between March and August 2020, when football was paralyzed by the pandemic, in which the player spent seven blank games.

Back after defending the Brazilian team again as Tite’s reserve, Gabriel tries to find himself again with the team that designed him in the last two years. There are 97 goals and 31 assists.

However, there are also two months without goals in playoffs, and a total of 52 days of fasting, as the last ball in the net happened in the game against Santos, for the Brazilian, when he scored three goals.

In the period, the player has already changed his look and hair countless times. The appetite, which he says gets bigger when he’s blond, looked like he could easily take Gabigol to the 100-goal mark for Flamengo, just three goals from happening. But after the hat-trick in Vila, the count stopped.

Top scorer of the Libertadores, with 10 goals in 12 games, the red-black player has only 2 in the Copa do Brasil, a competition in which he only participated in three matches. It is the same brand as Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

The excess of games for the club and for the national team has led to some muscle aches that accompany the striker in the final stretch of the season. And a consequent drop in technical and physical production in the last matches. Which led the club and coach Renato Gaúcho to preserve the player.

With the proximity of increasingly decisive games, it’s time for Gabigol to show again its strength to take Flamengo to another decision.

Peter related

Flamengo’s only doubt for the first game of the semifinal against Athletico-PR, forward Pedro was related and traveled with the delegation, after recovering from a blow to his knee. However, its use in the reserve bank will depend on the improvement in pain.

The player has done specific work with the club’s physiotherapists since Monday, but yesterday he participated in training with the squad for a few minutes. The idea of ​​the technical committee is that Pedro is preserved from impacts on the site until the time of the game, and is used in case of greater need.

Who is definitely out of action is Bruno Henrique, who is recovering from a thigh injury and is staying in Rio. The same is true for Arrascaeta, who is being treated for a similar problem. Bruno Henrique is prepared for the return game and has already started work on the field. The Uruguayan, on the other hand, is still not expected to return and is making a slow recovery to return 100% by the beginning of November. David Luiz, in transition in the physical part, cannot play in the Copa do Brasil.