Gabriela Prioli promises ‘intimate visit’ on talk show on CNN Brasil; find out details· TV news

CNN Brasil has defined the day and time when the new program by lawyer Gabriela Prioli will be aired. Called À Prioli, the talk show will be featured on Saturday nights, at 9:45 pm. The premiere will take place on the next 30th , and the influencer promises to make a kind of “intimate visit” to her guests.

The attraction will not take place in the studios but in intimate places of the guests. The first season will have eight episodes, which will air once a week until December 18th.

In conversation with the TV news, Gabriela Prioli explained the reasons for the decision to record À Prioli outside the studio.

“I couldn’t even imagine a talk show like this in my biggest dreams. I gave it a shot at every stage of the show. I made a point of choosing all the interviewees, researching the lives of each one of them to be comfortable at the time of the interview”, he celebrated.

“It was delightful to talk freely with personalities I admire and to be able to explore the multiplicity of each one. I hope the audience feels intimate with all of them as I did,” concluded the lawyer.

In addition to being shown on TV, À Prioli will have digital content. Among other attractions, there will be, before the start of the program, an interview on YouTube with the guest of the day and three fun facts about him posted on Instagram.

À Proli is another debut of the CNN Soft project, CNN’s entertainment production arm, which aims to make lighter products and was formatted by the company’s CEO, journalist Renata Affonso.