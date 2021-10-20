Gabriela Pugliesi denies Erasmo Viana about the end of the marriage: ‘He betrayed me’ – Famous

Erasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi (photo: Reproduo/Instagram) Gabriela



Pugliesi



stated that



erasmus



Viana



lied this Monday (10/18), in



The Farm 13



, when saying that his relationship with the influencer ended due to a small “flicker” and because the couple could not get pregnant.

“He cheated on me 3 months before our wedding, and every time he went to Salvador. He cheated on me at Christmas last year while I was trying to have a child all screwed up in my head. And there were other dirtier things that I don’t even want to talk about,” wrote the influencer in the comments of a profile that publishes news about the lives of famous people.

“But since he lies so much and exposed me to Brazil LYING, I need to defend myself. About money spent on insemination, buying a house, etc., he didn’t even have to say because he didn’t spend ONE real. And that’s okay, it’s all right . He just doesn’t come to say that ‘we spent it'”, he explained.

“And whatever comes out of it, I’ll deny it. Ahh and really, Erasmus: God knows what He’s doing! if you know! It freed me from a frenzy… Of course it was no wonder that I didn’t get pregnant, it was thanks to God”, she vented



Gabriela Pugliesi.



Their relationship came to an end earlier this year, in February, after four years of marriage. pool,



erasmus



He explained that the breakup was not caused by treason. In May,



Pugliesi



dated the artist



Tlio Dek.



Understand Erasmus Version



confined to reality



The farm,



gives



record



, the businessman commented on the matter during a conversation with



Tati Breaks Shack



and



MC GUI.



According to Erasmus, his ex-wife has not forgiven him for discovering ‘a glitch’ at the beginning of their relationship.

“The fact that culminated in our ending was a little tip, a trigger, a mistake of mine, a silly thing, it discovered an old thing of mine, a mistake of mine that I went to at the bachelorette party of a friend of mine in Salvador with a month of our She took my Instagram, saw a conversation of mine with this brother, a conversation from four years ago. But it was already worn out, the fact that we were no longer getting pregnant, because it was God’s thing,” he said.



Also according to the Bahian, the couple, until then, planned to buy a house with an investment of R$6 million, with the objective of building a family.

“We were in the process of a year to have a child, more than a year, in fact, undergoing all kinds of treatment, spending a lot of money. (…) We were buying a house next to where we lived, we had financed the bank, a house of 6. Mano, I was already going to give all my money, so was she, we were going to make the investment of our lives, the bank financing had already been approved, all the money had already been signed. paperwork for the house, we were about to have a child and God said: ‘Not to be’. That was very f**king, we were trying hard to have it, more than a year of trying,” he said.

Gabriela Pugliesi and Erasmo got married in 2017, in a ceremony held in Trancoso, Bahia, and they have been together since 2015. During the conversation, the businessman denied that he had betrayed the fitness muse and also dismissed rumors that the pivot of the separation had been another man.