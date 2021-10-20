Gabriela Pugliesi denies Erasmus and reports reason for the end of the marriage: ‘he betrayed me’ – Zoeira

the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi used social media to deny her ex-husband Erasmus Viana, participant of ‘A Fazenda 13’, about the real reason for the divorce between the two. According to her, the constant betrayals were responsible for the end of the union.

On Monday night (18), the participant of the reality show decided to talk about how his marriage to Pugliesi had ended. In a report to the other ‘pawns’, he cited small “flickers” and said that the relationship was frayed after several attempts to get pregnant.

In the comments of an Instagram post, Gabriela decided to show her indignation with the story. “He cheated on me 3 months before our wedding, and every time I went to Salvador. He cheated on me at Christmas last year while I was trying to have a son all fucked up from the head. And there were others dirtiest things that I don’t even want to talk about,” he wrote.

Couple’s expenses

In continuation, she also made a point of talking about the expenses mentioned by Erasmus. The influencer reported that they would have made a series of expenses to change residence.

“But since he lies so much and exposed me to Brazil lying, I need to defend myself. About money spent on insemination, buying a house, etc. He didn’t even have to say why didn’t spend a real. And it’s okay, it’s okay. It just doesn’t come to say that ‘we spent it'”, reported Pugliesi.

Finally, she still decided to leave a message directly to her ex-husband. “And whatever comes up, I’ll deny it. Ahh and really, Erasmus: God knows what He’s doing! saved me from a cold… Of course it wasn’t for nothing that I didn’t get pregnant, it was thanks to God,” she concluded.