Gal Gadot almost abandoned the streak due to salary

The actress was ready to leave Wonder Woman 1984 if she didn’t receive the desired pay.

Wonder Woman 1984 was released in the midst of the pandemic and faced several problems, such as the simultaneous release on HBO Max, something that the director Patty Jenkins, nor the protagonist Gal Gadot, wanted. After a big deal, the movie was released and now, in a new interview, Gadot revealed that she was ready not to shoot the film if her salary hadn’t increased.

In a new interview with Elle magazine, the interpreter of Diana Prince, Gal Gadot, revealed that she was prepared to abandon the sequence if her wage demand was not granted. “If you look at it as a card game, my hand looks better. I was ready to give up if I wasn’t paid fairly.”

In the article it is remembered that Gadot received $300,000 (three hundred thousand dollars) to star in Wonder Woman 2017, a very small amount compared to the protagonists of other great hero films and his own co-star; for the heroine’s feature Chris Pine, who plays Steve Trevor, received much more than the actress, but the exact amount was never revealed.

According to the magazine, along with movie profits and the agreement made with Warner for the release of the film on HBO Max, the actress earned 30 times the amount for Wonder Woman 1984, which adds up to about $9 million. When asked if she was afraid to ask for a raise, she made it clear: “No, because when I’m being fair, I’m also right”.

A third movie from Wonder Woman is already in development and due to the big name that Gal Gadot has become in recent years, she must surely return as Princess Amazon.

Enjoy and check it out too: