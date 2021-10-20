Galatasaray studies offer to hire Felipe Melo

Galatasaray intends to deliver in the next few days a proposal for a one-and-a-half year contract for Felipe Melo (until June 2023). The idea, which has been studied internally since mid-September, is to convince the experienced player to end his football career in Turkey.

Holder of Palmeiras in recent games, the 38-year-old midfielder is very close to being free in the ball market, since the current bond is valid only until December 2021. So far, the board of alviverde has not made an official renewal offer.

To stay in Verdão, where he arrived in 2017, the 30 shirt would like to sign a new two-year contract (until December 2023). At first, the project of the São Paulo club will offer a maximum of one more year (until December 2022) – the renewal, in fact, still divides opinions behind the scenes.

Also with a recent survey by Boca Juniors, Felipe Melo is an old acquaintance of Galatasaray. He defended the Turks between 2011 and 2015, having won eight official titles, with emphasis on three editions of the national league. He is idolized by fans and maintains a good relationship to this day within the club, especially with coach Fatih Terim and president Burak Elmas.