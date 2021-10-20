Gang specialized in cloning license plates may be involved in the death of a doctor in Barra da Tijuca | Rio de Janeiro



Claudio Marsili was passionate about sports and natureReproduction/Instagram

Rio – A gang specialized in cloning license plates may be involved in the murder of 64-year-old doctor Claudio Marsili. He was shot dead this Tuesday morning on Rua Fernando Mattos, Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the city. The information is from RJ2, from Globo. According to the news, the leader of the criminal faction, which is responsible for receiving the cars, is at large.

This afternoon, the police found the doctor’s car on Rua Martins Pena, in Tijuca. Soon after, agents also managed to locate the vehicle used by criminals who allegedly shot at Claudio. The car was found in Morro do Turano, North Zone. According to the Civil Police, he had a cloned license plate.

Inside the vehicle was a man suspected of participating in the crime. He was identified as Thiago Barbosa dos Santos, 38 years old. According to investigations, the boy has 13 criminal records and was arrested with a backpack with the doctor’s belongings.

Witnesses reported to police that the victim was in his private car, a Toyota Hilux, and was approached by at least three thugs who were in Black Sandero. As soon as he got out of the car, he was shot in the head.

The body was removed at around 10 am and taken to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML). Family members were at the scene of the crime, but, still shaken by the tragedy, did not comment on the case.