General says Venezuela financed Lula and other left-wing politicians

According to the testimony of a former head of Venezuelan military intelligence, transfers took place in the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro| Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramirez

A former head of Venezuelan military intelligence informed the Spanish court that the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro made illegal payments to left-wing parties and politicians in the European country and in Latin America, including former presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from Argentina, Néstor Kirchner, and from Bolivia, Evo Morales.

Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios, known as Pollo Carvajal, is a Chavista general who was arrested in Madrid in September, considered the most wanted fugitive from the United States for drug trafficking.

Carvajal was head of Venezuela’s military intelligence under Chávez and the current dictator, Nicolás Maduro. The United States accuses him of drug trafficking, money laundering and collaborating with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to smuggle drugs into American territory. He remains imprisoned in Spain while his extradition request to the US is analyzed.

In a letter sent to Spanish judge Manuel García-Castellón, which the Ok Diario website had access to, Carvajal said that the Venezuelan government funded Spain’s left-wing party Podemos from its creation in 2014 until at least July 2017. The Spanish legend would also have received payments from Cuba.

According to the report, the money destined to Podemos was transferred in three ways: through diplomatic bags from Venezuela; through Spanish shell companies; and delivery of cash in Venezuela from the Cuban embassy. The excerpts published by Ok Diario do not inform whether the sending of money to politicians from other countries would be done in the same way and whether they would also have received transfers from the Cuban dictatorship.

In the letter, Carvajal pointed out: “While I was director of military intelligence and counterintelligence in Venezuela, I received a large number of reports indicating that this international funding was taking place. Specific examples are: Néstor Kirchner, in Argentina; Evo Morales, in Bolivia; Lula da Silva, in Brazil; Fernando Lugo, in Paraguay; Ollanta Humala, in Peru; (Manuel) Zelaya, in Honduras; Gustavo Petro, in Colombia; the Five Star Movement in Italy; and the Podemos, in Spain. All of them were reported as recipients of money sent by the Venezuelan government”.

The general informed the judge that this illegal financing scheme for left-wing political movements would have worked for “at least 15 years”.

In 2007, Argentine customs found about $800,000 in a suitcase in the possession of a Venezuelan businessman who had arrived in Buenos Aires on a rented jet that had left Caracas.

Also on the aircraft were the president of the Argentine Highway Concession Control Agency (Occovi, its acronym in Spanish), Cláudio Uberti, who left office due to the scandal, the president of the Argentine state-owned oil company Enarsa and four employees of the state-owned company in Venezuelan oil PDVSA. Later, the Venezuelan businessman stated in an interview that the money was for the campaign for president of Cristina Kirchner, wife of then president Néstor Kirchner.

In a statement, Lula’s advisors denied that he had received money from Venezuela. “Former President Lula had all his secrets broken and analyzed over the years and no irregularities or illegal values ​​were found in his accounts”, he pointed out.