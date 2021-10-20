Genshin Impact Codes Today, Oct 20: Free Redemption Codes

Genshin Impact, is a free MiHoYo game that allows players to explore a huge world and perform a large number of unpaid activities.

One of the strategies to increase the list of characters and get access to some of the most powerful characters, you will need to have lots of Protogems in your inventory that you can get them as you progress through the game, but thanks to the codes promotional you can get more for your account.



Remember that Genshin Impact codes of today, October 20, 2021 they can expire at any time, so don’t waste time and redeem quickly for the opportunity to receive all available rewards.

Genshin Impact: Free Redemption Codes for Today October 20, 2021

Here we list the codes for today, Wednesday, 10/20, if you do not yet appear in this space, click here to update post with listing .

. UU6QAFHLFG6Y

UFE6KMX1M0BM

6251GBPYL363

YX6GEVQTKNNC

JKFXDHBH6Y0D

ELDDGRFUSCY2

P99FJMMEQWXK

TZ7TRNPWQREK

ZY2UF6Z74SCK

XS3L2ES8E13X

5042X0SFJ77Z

6D7YYGMNXYV1

VC829NGYNM1T

W2QKTSK7Z3ER

VN961UYM9ZD0

KMWXMCGZ8UK7

XTBZ1NVW2VYX

64EGU0AM19J7

C2DJ1EK3SS2W

2F2JK78LJGUY

VLWF616CHP8Z

K8492Y6TX0NG

PYEAZ6SRSBHH

TFWUEUQ0PZ4Z

QS5ULDG7U70H

Z33ELPHLM8AJ

WCYWHDMRQVE6

DMPFY3TJF1HH

QUWH21GD2VEQ

GVP0LQ2Q76DT

8YR1Z8LVHM6U

JCTRS9W7B0QB

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Visit the Genshin Impact official website .

. Log in with the same myHoYo account you use in your game.

Now select the server from which you play the title.

The “Code” field should be filled in automatically only when connected.

Finally, in the “Redeem Code” section, copy and paste the code that corresponds to your region.

Click on “Redeem” and you should have successfully redeemed the code.

You just need to claim the in-game rewards. To do this, log into your game and press the Paimon menu button. Look for the Mail section and you’ll see a new message from myHoYo with redemption code rewards.

Promo codes active as of October 2021

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Protogems and 3x hero wit

Although we only have one active code that works, there are five other codes that are not currently activated, but which are usually activated on special events:

Genshin Impact – Codes October 2021 – Receive free items and rewards

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Protogems, 3 Heroic Gadgets (this code does not expire)

NB6VKHQWVANZ – 100 Protogems, 5 Heroic Ingenuities

LBNDKG8XDTND – 100 Protogems, 10 Heroic Ingenuities

BSNUJGQFUTPM – 100 Protogems, 50000 Coins Arrears

The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is in development, but has no release date yet.



