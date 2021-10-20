Germany creates male contraceptive that ‘baths the testicles’ with ultrasound

RIO — A device designed by German designer Rebecca Weiss, in partnership with American researchers, could become one of the few male contraceptives. Named Coso, it was designed to give an ultrasound “bath” of the testicles and thus impede sperm mobility. The prototype won the national design award from the James Dyson Awards.

The Coso works as a small bathtub for domestic use where the man places the testicles every two months to prevent the movement of male gametes responsible for reproduction, and consequently prevent them from reaching the egg and fertilizing it.

The action is provided through an ultrasound.

— The principle is very interesting, it makes the sperm tail lose mobility. It’s an old idea, successfully tested in animals, and that theoretically can work in humans — says Edson Borges, specialist in human reproduction and scientific director of the Fertility Medical Group, in São Paulo.

The study behind Coso was conducted by researchers in the United States and published in the scientific journal Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology. The experiment, carried out with rats, worked, but those responsible pointed out that more research is needed to launch the technology for humans.

Borges highlights, for example, that it is not known how much ultrasound waves could reduce sperm motility, and whether this reduction would be sufficient to prevent fertilization.

The creator of Coso hopes that the James Dyson Awards, of 2,000 euros in the national category and 30,000 in the international category — of which she is one of the finalists — will help fund clinical trials for an eventual confirmation of the device’s effectiveness and approval by the regulatory agencies.

Difficulties for the male contraceptive

Since the creation of the contraceptive pill in the 1960s, used today by more than 214 million women worldwide, scientists have been looking for a contraceptive method that works in a similar way and can be aimed at men. However, there are two main reasons that make this procedure a challenge for medicine, explains Borges.

The first has to do with the production of eggs, and the male, sperm. The woman, even before being born, in the twentieth week of pregnancy, has already produced all the eggs that will be released during her life. Thus, the ovulation process is only responsible for releasing one of these gametes per month.

Sperm are produced by men every 75 days, and in sufficient quantity so that, with each ejaculation, an average of 25 to 200 million gametes are released.

— There is a very large variation in production throughout a man’s lifetime. So, this production dynamic makes it very difficult for a contraceptive to act, because every 75 days there is a new population of gametes – explains the expert.

Furthermore, a second difficulty is related to the main hormones responsible for the reproductive cycles: estrogen and progesterone, in the case of women, and testosterone, in the case of men.

In the formulation of the female contraceptive pill, a combination of estrogen and progesterone is usually made in a low dose, but enough for the woman’s body to understand that it no longer needs to produce them. Thus, there is no longer the amount needed to trigger ovulation.

In most cases, the daily intake of these doses of hormones does not offer major side effects that pose risks to the woman’s health. For men, the mechanism of action of testosterone is much broader in the body, and its inhibition offers a series of effects considered more serious, such as loss of libido, mood changes and erectile dysfunction. A pill that would work with this mechanism for men, DMAU, faces difficulties in advancing in tests for precisely these reasons, emphasizes Borges.

However, the expert adds that there is other research that seeks different methods of male contraception. One, in India, involves injecting a polymer into the vas deferens to block the passage of male gametes. The canal is like a tube that carries sperm from the testes to the epididymis, where they are stored for later ejaculation.

The procedure would be like a vasectomy, which involves the permanent blockage of this channel, only reversible by injecting another substance that dissolves the polymer and frees the passage. Called RISUG, the method is also known as Vasalgel and is still being tested.

RISUG is more invasive, but has shown a high rate of effectiveness in trials without having major side effects.

*Supervised by Adriana Dias Lopes