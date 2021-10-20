Getnet jumps another 20% on a day of widespread Ibovespa drop

The actions of Getnet (GETT11) jump 20.34% this Tuesday (19), to R$ 9.29, after a debut with an increase of more than 60% the day before. The performance is highlighted in the Ibovespa, on a day of widespread decline of the stocks that make up the theoretical portfolio.

The trading of the papers of the card machine company started after the Santander separate the company from its structure.

With the operation, the bank wanted to “unlock” Getnet’s value — taking into account the space conquered by the company between 2013 and 2020, a period in which it went from 3% of market share to 16%.

The brokerage analyst Activates Investments, Felipe Vella, said on Monday that even if the stock rose more than 200% on the first day, the stock would remain attractive..

Getnet has 876 thousand active customers and registered a total volume of payments (TPV) of R$ 183 million in the first semester — an increase of 64% compared to the same period last year.

And the Ibovespa?

News that the federal government is about to approve a social assistance package that will break the spending ceiling this Tuesday led the Ibovespa to go against the optimism of international markets.

Around 12:00, the main stock exchange index fell 2.38%, to 111,702.50 points, losing the floor of 112,000 points. The financial turnover of the session was 11.2 billion reais.

The government plans to pay 400 reais per beneficiary of the Auxílio Brasil cash transfer program in 2022, with part of the budget being paid within the spending cap and part outside, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.