Giannis has a monumental performance, and current Bucks champions open season with a tour of the Nets

Defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks debuted in the 2021/2022 season with a spectacular victory over the Brooklyn Nets, with a show by Antetokounmpo

The current champion of NBA is willing to pursue the bi-championship! This Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks opened the season with a great victory over the Brooklyn Nets by 127 to 104.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the highlight of the game, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks.

On the side of the Nets, Kevin Durant finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds and James Harden had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Giannis started the season from where it left off in 2020/2021. The current Finals MVP had a spectacular first quarter and ended up with 11 points and 8 rebounds in the first half alone., commanding the Bucks team to open a good lead from the start.

The Nets entered the game once and for all in the 2nd quarter, when Patty Mills, a reinforcement for the season, entered the court. The Australian gave an insight into why he was hired by Brooklyn and converted the 5 balls out of 3 he tried before the break.

With that, the Nets managed to reduce the loss and the game went to half-time with a 66-59 advantage for the Bucks.

In the second half, Giannis continued to dominate both sides of the court and the Bucks kept the advantage around 10 points.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant was slowly entering the game and the match seemed balanced. Halfway through the final quarter, however, the Bucks managed a run that left the lead by more than 20 and killed the game.