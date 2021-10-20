Gil do Vigor makes an unusual appearance at the world launch of Eternos da Marvel· TV News

On Monday night (18), an interview with the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, was hit by the Brazilian social networks. That’s because ex-BBB Gil do Vigor appears in the background of the recording, which drove internet users crazy. The economist, who is studying for a PhD in the US, was one of the guests at the global premiere of the film Eternals.

It appears only a few seconds, but it was enough for Brazilian fans to go viral with the video from the US magazine Variety. Before going to the ceremony, Gil celebrated his debut on the red carpet on Instagram.

“I’m not even believing I’m going to my first red carpet. In Hollywood, my love! See the new Marvel movie, today is the global premiere,” he celebrated. The influencer also revealed to be looking forward to the possibility of meeting Angelina Jolie, who is part of the cast.

“This place is chic! We saw the directors and some authors, but we couldn’t take a picture with the people in that agony!”, said Gilberto after the red carpet and confessed to being a little lost during the event. “I said: ‘Who is that person?’. Because I didn’t know anyone!”, he mocked.

He also did not spare praise for the film directed by Chloé Zhao. “The film is amazing and has a lot of representation, which I think is important. They were very careful to tell a very beautiful story, very concise and people will love it!”, he analyzed in a video in the Stories tool.

Check out the moment when Gil appears in the interview with the president of Marvel Studios in the video below.

“These movies are seen around the world. They’re for everybody. We want everybody in the theater to see themselves reflected up on that screen,” Kevin Feige says of the diversity in #Eternals. https://t.co/F6rov2HB1gpic.twitter.com/VrfwaC8oto — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2021

Eternals: Marvel’s newest film

Directed by Golden Globe and Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, the film marks a new era, with the introduction of a group of different heroes never seen in cinema. The Eternals are an extraterrestrial and immortal species. They have the function of protecting humanity since the beginning of time, but without any kind of exposure.

Because of imminent danger, the group will need to intervene on Earth. In the trailer, the Avengers are mentioned by the new superheroes, who question who will take the lead role, in the absence of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Ma Dong-seok are in the cast. The film is scheduled to premiere on November 4th. Watch the trailer below.