Globo loses World Cup exclusivity on digital platforms; FIFA deals with social networks

Globo no longer has exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 World Cup, to be held in Qatar, on digital platforms. The loss took place after the station went to court against FIFA to reduce the value of the installments of its agreement, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. According to information obtained by Folha de São Paulo, the governing body of football has been talking to social networks and streaming platforms to offer the new package intended for exhibition on the internet. YouTube, Facebook and TikTok were sought out, while other companies are also trying to make the purchase viable.

To negotiate with the various interested parties, FIFA hired LiveMode, an agency that is located in Rio de Janeiro and was founded by Edgar Diniz and Sergio Lopes – former owners of the Esporte Interativo channel. She will be responsible for advising on the negotiation of the package, valued at US$ 8 million (~R$ 43 million). On the other hand, Globo will continue with exclusive rights for open and closed TV (via SporTV). What will change is that she will no longer be the only one to show the World Cup matches on the internet, if she intends to spend the matches on her platforms Globoesporte.com (current ge.globo) or Globoplay.