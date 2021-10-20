Glória Menezes turns 87 on her first birthday without Tarcísio Meira: ”Sometimes she cries”

Actress Glória Menezes will celebrate her birthday at a family lunch with her three children

Gloria Menezes is turning 87 years old this Tuesday, 19.

And will celebrate the special date with the three children, Tarcisio Son, fruit of your marriage with Tarcisio Meira, and João Paulo Brito and Maria Amélia Brito, from your old relationship with Arnaldo Brito.

According to information from the newspaper O Globo, the actress will celebrate her first birthday after the death of her partner for almost 60 years with a family lunch at her home in Rio de Janeiro.

To the publication, the veteran’s personal assistant, Tadeu Lima, revealed that she is already dealing more calmly with her husband’s loss. “She’s fine, thank God”, he stated.

“Sometimes she cries, sometimes she touches his name [de Tarcísio], remembering things, saying that “at this time he would be sitting there doing this and that”. Everything is very much alive in memory”, he said, who also said that she does not talk to anyone about the possibility of going back to work.

Glória has been living in the house she had with Tarcísio in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro, since August. Also according to Tadeu, the artist intends to pay homage to her husband by throwing his ashes on the family farm, in the interior of São Paulo.

In August, Tarcísio Meira died at the age of 85 after 5 days in the ICU to treat complications from Covid-19.





