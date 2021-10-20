God of War arrives for PC in January 2022

The acclaimed and award-winning God of War (2018) will be released for PC (via Steam) on January 14, 2022. Now, players on the platform will be able to experience Kratos and his son Atreus’ adventure in Scandinavia.

The game is on pre-order on Steam for R$199.90. Interested parties can purchase it or add it to their wish list.

Venture into the brutal Nordic realms and fight to complete Kratos’ personal quest when God of War (2018) arrives on PC on January 14, 2022. Details: https://t.co/HQTKLcRinU pic.twitter.com/YwAcovCJ7w — PlayStation Brazil (@PlayStation_BR) October 20, 2021

On PC, God of War will support DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) from Nvidia and Nvidia Reflex, ultra-wide 21:9 monitors, as well as 4K resolution and custom controls — with support for DualShock 4 and DualSense. Gamers can also expect “higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO and much more”. Now all that’s left is Bloodborne .

As a bonus, PC players who purchase God of War will have access to:

Death’s Vow Armor Set for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian shield skin

Buckler of the Forge shield skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr shield skin

In 2019, director Cory Barlog had already said he would love to release the game for the PC. At the time, he said, “It’s unfortunately a decision well above my salary range. As proven daily, I’m no Kojima.”

In our review of God of War (2018), in which we rate it as a masterpiece, we say that “by leaving the past behind, the new game in the franchise offers Kratos’ best and most exciting journey to date.”

Some details of the minimum specs for God of War for PC have been revealed. Others, however, have not yet been released. Check out:

God of War minimum requirements / minimum specs for PC

ONLY : Windows 10 or higher (64 bit)

: Windows 10 or higher (64 bit) Processor : Details coming soon

: Details coming soon Video card : Details coming soon

: Details coming soon Memory : Details coming soon

: Details coming soon Direct X : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 80 GB

In 2022, Santa Monica Studio also plans to release God of War Ragnarok, a direct sequel to the 2018 title. The new game, which will have a new director, will follow the journey of Kratos and Atreus as they try to survive the fury of the Norse gods after the events in the previous game.

