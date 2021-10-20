God of War comes to PC in January 2022 for R$199

Although there has not been an official Sony reveal, Steam has put on the air today (20) the page of God of War, a PS4 exclusive game that arrived on the console in 2018. According to the file, the game arrives on the PC on January 14, 2022 and costs R$199. The title is one of the biggest PlayStation 4 exclusives (Game of winner). the Year of the same year) and rumors of coming to the PC have been circulating for a long time, which were made official at this time.

The game is the fourth game in the main saga (without telling the stories of the PSP titles) and brought a redesign of the franchise, with remade combat, more serious tone and a story that pleased the public. In the plot, Kratos migrates from Greek to Norse mythology, bringing new questions about the Spartan warrior saga (which will continue in 2022).

the arrival of God of War on the PC continues Sony’s policy of bringing more exclusive games to computers. Recently, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, commented in an interview that bringing major titles from the PlayStation to the PC would be strategic, taking games that have already achieved massive sales on the console and bringing them to the PC to cover the base of players – and guarantee extra profit over an older game.

What’s New for God of War on PC

In line with other Sony games that have come to computers, God of War will have graphics improvements and support for some platform technologies. According to the trailer, the game will have 4K support, unlocked framerate (over 60), several visual options (including higher resolution shadows, improved screenspace reflections and ambient occlusion), support for DLSS (which allows higher resolutions and optimization of performance on Nvidia’s GeForce RTX) and Reflex cards, custom controls and support for monitors and ultrawide resolutions.

In addition, it was confirmed that the PC version of the game will natively support DualShock 4 (on PS4) and DualSense (on PS5), in addition to bringing all the digital content already released for the game. Check out:

God of War arrives at PC (Steam) on January 14, 2022 for R$199. What did you think of the novelty? Leave your comment below!