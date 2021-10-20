GODSENT announces uniform pre-sales at FalleN Store

THE GODENT want to see your fans in uniform during the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Therefore, the team announced the pre-sale of the game shirt, this Tuesday (19), through social networks.

Purchases can now be made through the website of Fallen Store, per BRL 155.56. However, the price may vary depending on the payment method and customization. For the standard price ticket fall to BRL 140. If the customer chooses personalization, that is, put the names on the back, the value R$ 30 goes up.

FalleN Store/Playback

As it is a pre-purchase, the product is not available for prompt delivery. On the website it is informed that the shipment will be from October 25, the day before the start of the Major. If the product has customization, a deadline of 10 days the more is added.

The uniform’s announcement came with a Hollywood-style video. Acting on it is the Brazilian TACO. Check out: