Good news in Conquista: Health Fair will offer several free services, consultations, exams…Check it out

The Municipal Health Department (SMS), in partnership with the José Silveira Foundation, will hold, from this Thursday (21) until Saturday (23), a large health fair to meet the demands that are awaiting in health units, condominiums and uncovered areas of Primary Care

The fair will take place at the Glauber Rocha Cultural Center, starting at 8 am, offering more than a thousand visits from various specialties, with the support of four trucks from the José Silveira Foundation, with a structure of offices and mobile imaging exam units.

The service will be exclusive to those who already have appointments scheduled by the health units and teams.

Over the three days, there will be medical consultations in general practice, gynecology, ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, in addition to mammography, preventive, ultrasound and testing for detection of STIs.

According to the municipal health secretary, Ramona Cerqueira, the partnership with the José Silveira Foundation was articulated so that a greater offer of services could happen, mainly for women, this month in which the Pink October campaign takes place. “Our intention with this partnership is to be able to expand our offer of health services and help reduce the large demand for requests for consultations and exams that already exist in units and condominiums”, explained the secretary.