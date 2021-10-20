Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, smartphones with Android 12 and powerful cameras

*With the collaboration of Guilherme Eler

Google announced its new Google Pixel at an online event this Tuesday (19). As expected (and anticipated by a series of leaks), the smartphone debuts in two versions: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with Android 12 from the factory and its own processor — the Tensor, the first mobile chip manufactured by Google. The company says the new processor is 80% faster than the old model, the Pixel 5.

Screen

Pixel 6’s Full HD+ screen is 6.4 inches and 90 Hz refresh rate. Pixel Pro, with Quad HD+ screen, measures 6.7 inches. According to Google, the model’s screen refresh rate is dynamic, varying between 10 Hz and 120 Hz. It guarantees the best performance during more demanding tasks (such as scrolling and a very long internet page) and reduces the consumption of power when the display is not being heavily demanded.

The models also feature Gorilla Glass Victus technology, which guarantees water and dust resistance and makes them twice less prone to feared “scratching” on the screen.

cameras

The highlight, however, is the trio of cameras. There are three rear lenses: a 50 MP angle camera, an ultra wide 12 MP camera and a 48 MP telephoto camera — which guarantees a zoom of up to 20x. The front camera, also ultra wide, lets you record 4k videos at 60 fps. They feature technology that improves image quality in situations with low light exposure. The main sensor captures up to 150% more light than the Pixel 5.

In addition to the powerful cameras, the creation of some artificial intelligence features promises to improve the experience of filming with your cell phone — and post-production as well.

The main (and most anticipated) of them is the “Magic Eraser” (Magic Eraser), which serves to remove unwanted elements (such as objects and people in the background) from photos. It’s like Photoshop, except you don’t need to install an extra app to do it.

The “Face Unblur” merges photos from more than one camera to form an image to erase any blurs on the face. O “Motion Mode” is dedicated to those who like to take pictures in motion, increasing the realism of the records.

Another interesting tool is the “Real Tone”, which uses artificial intelligence to understand the skin tone of the person being photographed. It’s Google’s attempt to make the Pixel 6 camera more inclusive by bringing out people’s real skin tones.

Interface

The new design of Android 12, called by the company “Material You”, automatically adjusts the smartphone interface (icons, menu bars and frames) to the colors of your wallpaper. In addition, widgets (apps from the “desktop” such as weather forecasts, news, etc.) have become more interactive.

Safety

Google also announced features to improve user privacy. According to the company, it will be possible to see what data on the device is being accessed — and how often, in addition to which applications. The “approximate location” function will limit the access that apps have to the user’s location, making them not know the exact point where the person is. Google also guarantees 5 years of security updates for new owners of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Prices

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now on pre-order, and will be available in US stores starting at October 28th. The entry-level version costs $599 and the bigger brother, the Pixel 6 Pro, $899.

As anyone who reads Gizmodo has seen around here, only eight countries should have the initial model. The list includes, in addition to the US, Australia, Canada, France, UK, Germany, Japan and Taiwan. There is no forecast when the Pixel 6 will be sold in Brazil.