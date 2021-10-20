Google TV arrives in Brazil in October; see what the functions are

The year 2021 brought a lot of technological innovations to the market and apparently there is still much more. This October, Google TV will officially arrive in Brazil. In fact, the system will be integrated with the new television sets made by TCL.

Launched in 2020, Google TV offers several uses for the public. The first one is the integration with other devices, to create a “smart home” environment. In addition, it has filters for children, integration with streaming platforms and uses artificial intelligence. That is, it is possible to issue voice commands and get answers.

Check out some of the most interesting features of Google TV below:

1 – Integration with media content

In a single screen, you will have all the options of the desired streaming platform. If Google is known to be a search engine, Google TV is not far behind. It gathers access to more than 6,500 apps and surpasses the list of 700,000 movies and series.

2 – Personalization by profile

It is possible to create a different profile for each user. This facilitates Google’s suggestions and recommendations for every type of taste and habit within the platform.

3 – Filter for children

This function is very useful for parents. It is possible to determine the deadline/period and time for the children to watch the programs. In addition, Google TV allows you to filter which type of content can be accessed.

4 – Google Assistant

Through Google Assistant the user can have access to various tools by voice command. Thus, it is possible to integrate other devices, such as lights, appliances, electronics, etc.

5 – Cross-platform control

Google TV can be accessed from smartphone and PC.

6 – More information

Through Google TV, you can search for the movie you are watching. So Google’s software responds at the same time.

7 – Android Update

Android TV users will have automatic update. However, there is still no set date on when the service will start operating in the country.