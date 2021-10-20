Government prepares new MP on Auxílio Brasil not to depend on the reform of the Income Tax | Economy

Brazil Agency Bolsonaro to sign new MP this week; Brazil Aid will be detailed this Tuesday

The government will forward to the National Congress a new provisional measure (MP) to carry out the necessary engineering to pay the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid next year. The change will also make the benefit, which will replace the Bolsa Família, no longer be linked to the reform of the Income Tax, as defined until now.

The government decided to pay an average benefit of R$400 throughout 2022, the year of presidential elections. Part of this amount will be paid outside the spending ceiling, a rule that prevents the Union’s spending from growing above the previous year’s inflation.

With the new MP, the measure that is already being processed in Congress should expire. The objective of proposing a new provisional measure is to transform a permanent program into a temporary one — until the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro will run for re-election.

That way, it is not necessary to find a permanent funding source. Until now, this source of financing was the taxation of dividends provided for in the income tax reform.

The Income Tax reform has already been approved in the House, but it faces a lot of resistance in the Senate.

Currently, Bolsa Família is paid out to 14 million at an average value of R$189. The cost is around R$30 billion per year. Now, the program will serve 17 million people.

The increase in the average benefit amount will be done in two ways. First, for R$300, within the spending ceiling. The R$100 remaining to reach R$300 will be paid outside the spending ceiling. About R$30 billion will be outside the ceiling rule.

The forecast of expenses outside the ceiling lit the alert among investors, making the dollar approach R$ 5.60 and the future interest soaring on Tuesday.

In both cases, the government counts on the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatório (expenses arising from court decisions). The PEC will make room in the Budget for payment within the ceiling and also allow for amounts outside the ceiling in 2022.

Alerted that the Income Tax reform would not move forward in the Senate, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes had to accept the solution advocated by the government’s political wing to fatten Brazil Aid, creating a temporary benefit outside the annual spending ceiling. election year.

According to assistants, Guedes did not like the solution, but ended up agreeing with the measure. On the other hand, there is an assessment that the effects of the pandemic on the economy have not yet passed and that it would be necessary to include in the new social program a universe of three million invisibles, in addition to increasing the value of the benefit due to inflation.

Even so, Guedes managed to keep the emergency aid from being renewed. This would mean a much larger expense outside the ceiling, as the benefit is paid to 39 million people.

After the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, the government must send a message to modify next year’s Budget and incorporate the Auxílio Brasil.