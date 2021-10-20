Government Wants to Pay R$211 Extras for Brazil Aid Reach R$400

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

The proposal that Jair Bolsonaro (photo) is expected to announce at Palácio do Planalto this afternoon foresees the creation of a temporary benefit to the poorest of R$211, which will be paid between November 2021 and December of next year.

This feature will add up at the average value of R$189 from Bolsa Família, which will be transformed into the Brazil Aid, for total BRL 400. The government also intends to increase from 14 million to 17 million O number of families participating in the social program.

Of the BRL 211, BRL 111 will be paid within the spending ceiling and depend on the approval of the PEC of Precatório, which will be voted on today by the Chamber’s special committee. By postponing the payment of court sentences, the government would have fiscal space in the budget to pay part of the temporary benefit.

The payment of the remaining R$100 of the extraordinary benefit will be outside the spending ceiling and will cost R$30 billion. The government’s idea is also to include the forecast of this temporary expense in the PEC do Precatórios. This proposal was criticized by public finance experts.

Budgetary and fiscal engineering to support the extraordinary benefit of R$211 received strong opposition from the economic team at a meeting yesterday between ministers and Jair Bolsonaro. on the one hand, Paulo Guedes and technicians from the Ministry of Economy showed opposition to the proposal, but were voted out. On the other, the president the political wing wanted a turbocharged social program to secure votes in the 2022 elections.

The government’s original idea was to increase the average value of the new social program from R$189 to R$300. With the extraordinary rate of IOF in force in 2021, the approval of the PEC of Precatório and of the income tax reform the government would have sufficient resources to pay for the Auxílio Brasil, without the need to disregard the fiscal rules.

However, with the escalation of inflation, which eroded the purchasing power of families, and with the fall in popularity of Bolsonaro, the political wing of the government convinced the president that his re-election depends on the payment of a benefit with an even greater value to the most poor. Bolsonaro will use the argument that the extra amount will cover these expenses.

The signs that the government it’s the Congress would break the spending ceiling were sent by Arthur Lira in the last days.

In an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes last week, Lira said that Brazil needs to create an expense floor to replace the expense ceiling. According to him, “no big and serious country in the world” has a similar budget limitation. However, he did not give details of what this proposal would be like.

Yesterday, in an interview with Veja magazine, the president of the Chamber stated that the spending ceiling and fiscal responsibility they cannot be a priority if millions of Brazilians are in poverty.

“Every social aspect worries us a lot. We can’t just think about spending caps, fiscal responsibility, and the Chamber has done that, Congress has done that, to the detriment of a population that is below the poverty line.”, said Lira in the interview.

