Governor of Tocantins is the target of an operation by the Federal Police and should be removed from office

Mauro Carlesse is suspected of obstructing anti-corruption investigations and payment of undue benefits to state employees’ health plan

This Wednesday, the 20th, in compliance with the order of the Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal police (PF) launched the Éris and Hygea operations to dismantle a criminal organization composed of members of the top of the Tocantins State government suspicion of obstructing anti-corruption investigations and to dismantle the payment scheme for undue benefits related to the Health Plan for Servants of the State of Tocantins (Plansaúde). According to the STJ, the movement was initiated from inquiries that are proceeding in secrecy of Justice in its Special Court, which detected a structure set up for the laundering of assets, as well as the payment of public resources diverted to the assets of the investigated. According to sources heard by Jovem Pan, the state governor, Mauro Carlesse (PSL), is the target of this operation and should be removed from his role.

The investigations started almost two years ago and gathered a set of elements that demonstrate a complex set up of the state structure to maintain several criminal schemes led by the main investigated, which would have moved tens of millions of reais. According to the STJ, in addition to obtaining new evidence, the operations carried out on Wednesday, 20, seek to interrupt the continuity of criminal actions, identify and recover assets resulting from the diversions, safeguard the application of criminal law, the safety of witnesses and the resumption of public institutions.

According to the Federal Police, the Éris operation aims to dismantle the branch of the criminal organization installed in the Secretariat of Public Security of the State of Tocantins suspected of obstructing investigations, using normative instruments, personal equipment and regulatory and disciplinary power against police officers. involved in fighting corruption. The group is still suspected of leaking information from ongoing investigations to those being investigated. The Hygea operation, on the other hand, aims to dismantle the payment scheme for undue benefits related to Plansaúde and the structure set up for money laundering, as well as demonstrate the payment of public funds diverted to the assets of the investigated.

The investigations show that the state government improperly removed delegates responsible for anti-corruption inquiries as the investigations progressed and explicitly mentioned members of the top of the state. The PF claims that there is still strong evidence of the coordinated production of false documents to maintain the criminal organization’s interests. The investigated will answer for the crimes of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering, criminal organization, ideological and documental falsehood and embarrassment to investigations. Jovem Pan contacted Mauro Carlesse’s advisors, who still do not have a position on the case.