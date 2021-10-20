Graciele Lacerda shows the baby’s room in her triplex cover with Zezé

Digital influencer Graciele Lacerda and singer Zezé Di Camargo reserved a special space for their future son

the digital influencer Graciele Lacerda and the singer Zeze di Camargo are about to move to a luxury triplex penthouse in São Paulo. The place is undergoing a major renovation that has lasted over a year. But now the place is in the final stretch, with the furniture already in place.

Graciele Lacerda he showed his room with Zezé Di Camargo and also the location that will be the baby’s future room. The future bedroom of the couple’s son or daughter is right in front of Graciele’s closet, with the couple’s bedroom next to the closet.

When showing her bedroom, closet and future baby’s room, the digital influencer said: “I don’t know the last time I showed the apartment, but I’m in the apartment and I’m going to show you what’s being prepared, it’s in the part of furniture. First I went in and got emotional and now I’m going to show you my bedroom and bathroom. Here in the bedroom there is still a lot to come, here there is a TV and a fireplace, look what a chic thing! Here is the mille’s closet, it was beautiful! This is the hallway, this little room later will belong to the baby and here is my closet!”, she said.

Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancée was moved by her closet and said that this will be the first time she will have a closet. “People, what a beautiful thing! Oh, I never had a closet! I am delighted, in love. It’s going to be the place I’ll stay the most because that little bench over there will be for me to make up, work, do my things, do everything, a beautiful, fuzzy rug will come here. It will be the closet of my dreams, which I always dreamed of having. I think everyone embraced my dream, it’s so good when people are sensitized to what you dream, you want, wow, I’m really moved, it’s beautiful!”, she said.

Graciele Lacerda showed that the baby’s room still doesn’t have any decoration items, even because she isn’t pregnant yet. She and Zezé have already started treatment to get pregnant, but Graciele has not yet performed the embryo implant.

The architect responsible for the entire triplex project, Amabylle Eiroa, also delighted when she showed the project of how the couple’s room will be finished. Internet users were only praise for the environment. “What a luxury! I loved it!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “It was wonderful! Congratulations!”.

