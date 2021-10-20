GTA San Andreas Definitive | Supposed screenshot leaks online

A supposed image of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition started circulating online, and it’s leaving fans very confused, because the image looks true and has details that prove it was taken from the Unreal Engine.

This image, unlike all the others, doesn’t seem to have been leaked from the Rockstar Games Launcher, so we must keep our feet behind, however, it presents a great quality and matches what the producer said about the remasters. You can check the supposed image of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition below:

The image appeared in 4channel and there aren’t many details about its origin, you can check the screenshot with maximum quality by clicking here.

If this image of GTA Trilogy Remastered isn’t real, we believe the final version won’t be far from what we’re seeing, as another leak has indicated that GTA Trilogy Remaster is being developed with Unreal Engine 4.

