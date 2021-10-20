Gustavo Gómez says atmosphere at Palmeiras changed with victory: “To gain confidence” | palm trees

Gustavo Gómez believes that the atmosphere at Palmeiras was better after the victory over Inter, which ended a seven-match run without winning. The resumption of confidence also helped in the preparation for the duel with Ceará, scheduled for this Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Arena Castelão.

– It was an important victory, we needed to gain confidence and work better. The environment changes – analyzed the defender.

– We need to win to face the other games more calmly. We have to be focused to seek another victory – continued.

The streak without victories made Verdão distance itself from the leader Atlético-MG, who has a 13-point advantage. But a victory over Ceará, in a late match in the 19th round, could make Abel Ferreira’s team at least return to third position.

According to the Paraguayan defender, the meeting with Vozão will be complicated due to the environment at the Castelão stadium.

– It will be difficult, the field, the climate, a team used to playing in this environment, in the stadium and on this field. Today (Tuesday) we worked very well, the victory helped a lot to make a good training, give confidence and go focused in search of another victory and be among the four – ended.