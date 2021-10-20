Haitian gang asks for the equivalent of R$ 95 million to deliver kidnapped missionaries

A group of 17 Canadian and American people was taken hostage during a bus trip in Port-au-Prince last Saturday 16

the government of Canada confirmed this Tuesday, 19, that the country’s Mounted Police works together with authorities of the Haiti and of the U.S to try to unravel the case of the 12 missionaries and the five children kidnapped in Port-au-Prince last Saturday, 16. The group, formed by 16 Americans and 1 Canadian, was taken hostage during a bus trip in the capital of the country of America Central. They, who are part of the Christian Aid Ministries missionary organization, based in Ohio, USA, had just returned from an orphanage in the country. In a statement released to EFE Agency, Canadian police said they “take the situation seriously” and said they collaborate with the country’s police forces.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the gang asked for US$17 million (equivalent to R$95 million) to release the group. The negotiations, carried out between the FBI and the group, are expected to last weeks. This is not the first time the group has kidnapped citizens from other countries on a humanitarian mission in Haiti. In April, five priests and two nuns, some of them of French origin, took hostages in the Croix-des-Bouquets area and were released after paying a ransom. According to the country’s Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, more than 600 kidnappings were carried out in 2021 alone, most of them by middle-class citizens of the country.