Harvard scientist suggests the universe was created in a laboratory

A Harvard scientist published an unusual theory about how the Universe was formed. According to his thesis, he was created in a laboratory by a “upper class” of life form.

Avi Loeb, bestselling author and former chairman of the Department of Astronomy at Harvard, wrote an article in Scientific American this week postulating that the Universe could have been formed in a laboratory by a “technologically advanced civilization.”

He said that, if confirmed, the origin story of the Universe would unify the religious idea of ​​a creator with the secular idea of ​​quantum gravity.

“Since our Universe has a flat geometry with zero net energy, an advanced civilization could have developed a technology that created a baby universe from nothing through a quantum tunnel,” Loeb wrote.

One of the ideas put forward by the scientist concerns the civilization classification system. Loeb explained that, as a low-level technological civilization, humans would belong to class C, which, in other words, represents a civilization dependent on its host star, the Sun.

“If and when our technology progresses to the point of becoming independent from the Sun, we will be in class B”, he believes. “If we can create our own baby universes in a laboratory (like our theoretical creators), we’re in class A.”