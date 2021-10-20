‘He betrayed me every time he went to Salvador,’ says Gabriela Pugliesi about her ex-husband

After your ex-husband, Erasmus Viana, who is confined in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, to talk about the reason for the end of his marriage, Gabriela Pugliesi used social media to tell the whole truth and detonate the model.

On the rural reality show, Erasmus said that the trigger for the separation would have been the discovery of the fitness muse about an alleged betrayal by him in a bachelor party.

Commenting on an Instagram post on the subject, Pugliesi denied the ex and revealed that she was betrayed several times by him: “Bachelor party in the first month of dating”. Lie! If there was this, then I only know now. He cheated on me 3 months before our wedding, and every time he went to Salvador. Cheated on me at Christmas last year, while I was trying to have a son all screwed up in my head. And there were other dirtier things that I don’t even want to talk about.”

“About money spent on insemination, buying a house, etc, etc, he didn’t even have to talk, because he didn’t spend a real. And it’s okay, it’s okay. Just don’t mention that we spent it. Really, Erasmus, God knows what He’s doing. Oooo knows! Freed me from a cold…. Of course it wasn’t for nothing that I didn’t get pregnant, it was thanks to God”, concluded the digital influencer.

See Gabriela Pugliesi’s comment:

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence