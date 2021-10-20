HIV: How Did the AIDS Virus Become Treatable?

More than 40 years ago, the world began to learn about a new disease: AIDS. During the 1980s, scientists went to great lengths to try to understand what was causing an epidemic of infections that were killing thousands of people.

It was then that a new virus called the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) was discovered. Since then, HIV has ceased to be considered a death sentence and has become a controllable chronic disease. So, let’s understand a little more about the history of this health problem and how everything changed with the arrival of scientific research.

Origin of HIV

The origin of HIV has been the object of study by the scientific community since its detection, which occurred in the early 1980s. Currently, it is known that HIV is a type of lentivirus — a virus with a long incubation period associated with neurological diseases and immunosuppressive drugs.

In much the same way, Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV) attacks the monkey’s immune system and has many similarities to HIV. Thus, researchers concluded that the virus in the human version originated in chimpanzees and somehow was transferred from one species to another at some time in history.

Although many people believe that the HIV epidemic began in the 1980s in the United States, studies show that traces of the virus already existed in the Republic of Congo in 1937 — a region that was known for its high population of migrants and also for its sex trade.

stigma and prejudice

By 1981, a large number of cases of a rare disease were gaining attention in the US. Among gay groups in New York and California, above-normal cases of Kaposi’s Sarcoma (a rare type of cancer) and a lung infection called PCP have been reported.

At the time, no one knew how these diseases were spreading, but they knew that these conditions were associated with the immune system. Soon, the doctors concluded that it was an infectious disease, which opened the way for other opportunistic diseases.

As most cases in that period were discovered in homosexuals, a huge prejudice was created regarding the subject. Still unnamed, the infectious disease came to be called by various names, which were associated with the LGBTQI+ community most of the time.

It was only in mid-1982 that researchers began to realize that the disease was also spreading to other groups, such as hemophiliacs and injecting drug users. That’s where the name for the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, popularly called AIDS, came about.

controlling the epidemic

Before 1996, when the first drug cocktail was invented for the disease, controlling HIV was simply chaos for patients. All available remedies were highly intoxicating and did not suppress the virus very well. Most people needed to take four to five pills every four hours and suffered from terrible side effects such as vomiting, nausea and nerve pain.

During this period, it was common for HIV carriers to progress to severe AIDS and die. In Brazil, the disease came to kill important names on the national scene such as actor Lauro Corona and singers Renato Russo and Cazuza. However, everything started to change thanks to advances in medicine.

After nearly 2 decades of knowledge of the virus, researchers have discovered a combination of drugs capable of suppressing the virus’ replication or even its spread to other people. This allowed the patients’ immune system to recover and fight off other infections.

This discovery has simply transformed the lives of many people, as AIDS manifests itself in individuals with HIV who have had their immune systems heavily damaged. Since these new drugs are able to suppress the virus and prevent damage to the autoimmune system, they also prevent the development of AIDS.

HIV in modern times

According to data from the Brazilian government, there are currently around 920 thousand people with HIV in Brazil. Of these, 89% have already been diagnosed and 77% are undergoing antiretroviral treatment. Finally, 94% of people undergoing treatment do not transmit the virus sexually and have reached an undetectable viral load.

The Ministry of Health estimates that 10,000 cases of AIDS in the country were averted between 2016 and 2019. In the past, seeking help for HIV treatment was somewhat complicated, since existing drugs were very expensive and a good portion of people did not had money to buy them.

Over the decades, however, there has been a considerable reduction in prices and the emergence of funding programs for patients with HIV. However, it is noteworthy that HIV is not completely curable and treatment needs to be done for the rest of your life.

Although the virus can be suppressed, this does not mean that secondary illnesses caused by HIV cannot arise over time. For this reason, HIV is considered a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, cancer, kidney disease and bone diseases such as osteoporosis.