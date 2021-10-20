Horror series, Desalma debuts on open TV ‘hidden’ by Globo· TV News

Globo announced this Tuesday (19) that it will air the series Desalma on open TV. Originally produced for streaming, the attraction will be “hidden” at the network’s dawn in a special format from October 25th. The initiative is part of the channel’s strategy for Halloween week.

The attraction will be shown with five double episodes, always after Conversa com Bial. In total, the first season of Desalma has ten — all available on Globoplay.

Created and written by Ana Paula Maia, Desalma’s story takes place in Brígida, a fictional city in the interior of southern Brazil, where supernatural phenomena haunt the population for decades, while witchcraft rituals promise to bring back to the world of living souls of people who are gone.

The story, which is set against the backdrop of Slavic mythology, takes place over two decades. Cassia Kis lives The Hague, the city witch, mother of a girl who was killed at a pagan festival 30 years ago. She never got over the girl’s death, and, knowing that the festivity will resume, she performs a ritual to get in touch again with the girl’s soul.

The cast of the attraction also includes Claudia Abreu, Maria Ribeiro, Anna Melo, Eduardo Borelli, Nathália Falcão, Giovanni de Lorenzi and Nathália Garcia. Directed by Carlos Manga Jr.

Desalma was one of Globoplay’s main hits last year and has already had a second season confirmed. Still no release forecast, all 10 new episodes have already been recorded.

Watch the official trailer for the first season of Desalma: