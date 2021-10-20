How are shares after trade with Extra hypermarkets?

GPA, owner of the Pão de Açúcar, Minuto, Extra and Compre Bem brands, announced last week the sale of 71 Extra Hiper stores to Assaí, a R$5.2 billion deal that marks the company’s exit from the sector of hypermarkets.

Thus, GPA must convert the remaining 32 stores under the banner into other formats, such as neighborhood stores and supermarkets. In the coming years, the group plans to use the R$ 4 billion in cash — the remaining R$ 1.2 billion will be paid by a real estate fund guaranteed by Assaí — to open 100 new Pão de Açúcar stores and another 100 of the chain Minute, neighborhood units, adding these to your current base of 185 units.

The day after the announcement, the actions of the GPA (PCAR3), owner of Pão de Açúcar, closed with an increase of 11.85%. On the other hand, Assaí’s papers (ASAI3) closed down 1.79% in B3.

But what about the roles of the two companies in the stock market? Should stocks appreciate in value? Which of the two companies is more advantageous for the investor? See what analysts consulted by the UOL.

Why companies did the deal

In an interview with UOL, the president of the GPA, Jorge Feisal, highlighted that the difficulty of operating the hypermarket model has been going on for some time. “Hypermarket is a challenging format with inflation and has lost customers for a decade,” he said.

The problem was aggravated this year, with the high of 10.25% of the IPCA in the last 12 months until September – in the same period, the food and beverage sector accumulates a 12.54% readjustment, according to the IBGE. According to the last report Focus, from the Central Bank, inflation should end the year at 8.69%.

“The biggest challenge that supermarkets are facing this year is food inflation,” he says Feisal.

Assaí, which is part of the same controlling group, the French Casino, intensifies its aggressive growth strategy in the attacking. According to Belmiro Gomes, president of Assaí, as many units are located in key regions of capitals and large cities, “the greatest desire was for the location of these stores”.

“We maintain the forecast of multiplying sales by three. As they are in more central and denser regions, we will also operate with better margins in these stores,” said Gomes.

Most advantageous operation for the GPA

From the shareholder’s point of view, there are no changes, since the transaction takes place only at the balance sheet level of the companies involved.

Among analysts, the understanding is that the deal was positive for both companies. Even more for the GPA, which can now reinforce its presence in the premium segment and work with the minimarkets in the short term.

“With the cash in the box [o pagamento será feito de forma parcelada, entre dezembro de 2021 e janeiro de 2024], Sugarloaf can direct [os recursos] to any area that is timely. In addition, the company gets rid of an area that is a real headache and that has been loss-making for almost a decade,” says the market specialist at Guide Investments, Rodrigo Crespi.

The head of stock analysis at Orama Investments, Phil Soares understands that there are more gains for Pão de Açúcar. “O GPA is the most advantageous company. The controller is the same and the profitability ‘gap’ can be reversed. GPA has higher revenue and equivalent profitability, being valued at one third of Assaí’s market value,” he points out.

For the Toro Investimentos analyst braulio Langer, the movement gives the GPA the possibility of expanding its e-commerce and contributes to reducing the company’s indebtedness and working capital needs. “At a time of pandemic, which caused an increase in consumption online, the operation is considered very interesting for the GPA, since the segment of attacking it had been suffering in terms of profitability,” he says.

Expensive operation? Market makes reservations for Assaí

Analysts say the operation was also interesting for Assaí, which is trying to oppose Carrefour, which in March announced the purchase of Grupo Big, ex-Walmart Brazil, for R$7.5 billion. But there are reservations to the network of attacking.

The first is the price paid for Extra Hyper. “What worries the market are the value of the transactions (more than US$ 70 million per store) and the moment when the operation was carried out. In the uncertainty, the market penalizes the shares”, he explains braulio Langer, from Toro Investimentos.

Second, the market is cautiously evaluating the restructuring of stores that join the portfolio. “Assaí is more risky, because it becomes more indebted. In parallel, there is a risk of execution in the conversion of the acquired stores”, he points out Phil Soares, from Orama.

Despite the uncertainties, Assaí’s good track record of converting hypermarkets weighs heavily in favor of Assaí. “It’s very important for the attacking have points in strategic locations, and Assaí have if shown to be very efficient in converting stores. I believe this should be repeated with the new units and strengthen Assaí’s revenue generation”, declares Rodrigo Crespi, from Guide Investments.

Henrique Florentino, from empiricus, says he believes the strategy is positive in the long term.

“Of course, when we look at the numbers of previous acquisitions, it seemed a little expensive for Assaí. But if you put in history what was done with the conversions of Extra hypermarkets into Assaí stores, in which revenues grew from two to three sometimes, this can be very cheap in a second moment,” he says.

Which one to buy?

He explains that investors must assess their objectives and the different moments of companies when choosing one of the two roles.

“Those who prefer a company that is showing growth should prefer Assaí’s shares, while those seeking a discount on the asset’s value, with triggers such as the possible sale of a stake in the Cnova [e-commerce europe] or some divestment of the Group Success [varejista] in Colombia, it invests in Pão de Açúcar shares,” says Florentino.