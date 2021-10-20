How long does it take to hack an iPhone 13? They took 15 seconds – 10/19/2021

Chinese digital security researchers needed just 15 seconds to break into an iPhone 13 Pro, just released by Apple. The feat happened during a hacker competition, the Tianfu Cup, and still guaranteed a prize of US$ 300 thousand (R$ 1.6 million, in direct conversion and without taxes).

The dispute took place in Chengdu and is considered the most popular in the hacker world in China. Developers and researchers compete to discover holes in popular operating systems and programs. The hacked phone, in this case, had the full version of iOS 15, released at the end of September, installed.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s system was hacked in record time by security company Kunlun Lab, which managed to do a so-called jailbreak. Another team, called Team Pangu, also managed to unlock the iPhone 13 Pro remotely.

The invasion was demonstrated live on the competition stage. They used a sequence of remote execution software commands from the Safari mobile browser.

Details on how they accomplished the feat, however, were not disclosed to prevent exploitation of the system’s vulnerability. The competition said it will send all data to Apple so that it can develop security for its software.

Apple was not the only target

The researchers also showed their ability to hack software from different technology companies. Each team could try to hack a system five times, with a maximum time of five minutes each.

Windows 10 proved to be the most vulnerable, with five hacks. The list is completed by Adobe PDF Reader (4 times), Ubuntu 20 (4), Parallels VM (3), iOS 15 (3), Apple Safari (2), Google Chrome (2) and ASUS AX56U Router (2).

With just one invasion were Docker CE, VMWare ESXi, VMWare Workstation, qemu VM and Microsoft Exchange.

