How much is the Round 6 billionaire prize worth in reais? Check it out here!

The series that tops Netflix’s recent ratings is Round 6. The episodes show a deadly game where only one participant can survive and still become a billionaire. The prize money is 45.6 billion South Korean won and serves as a motivation for the contestants. But, after all, how much is this money worth in reais.

What is the prize, in reais, for the Round 6 series?

First of all, it must be made clear that the series is a South Korean production. Therefore, the prize money created by the author is in won (local currency).

As a curiosity, 1 won is equivalent to R$0.0046. It seems little comparing just one unit of the South Korean currency. However, the total prize for Round 6, if converted to Brazilian currency today, would be: R$ 209.7 million.

Well, you can’t be a billionaire, but the amount is certainly enough to guarantee the life of anyone. The prize is almost the same as winning the lottery, betting on Mega Sena da Virada, for example.

Round 6

The series stars actor Lee Jung-jae in the role of Seong Gi-hun. Upon entering the billion dollar competition, the character discovers that only one will survive. Round 6 is one of the bloodiest series currently released by the streaming platform.

Released on September 17th, the nine episodes received 100% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes website. The story is intriguing and, at the same time, macabre and has already won thousands of fans. Last weekend, the production was in the top 10 on Netflix.

The official synopsis released by the platform reads as follows:

“A rather mysterious invitation comes to people who are in desperate need of money. The goal? Summon them to an even more mysterious game! The 456 participants find themselves confined in a secret place to compete with each other in pursuit of the 45.6 billion won prize. Each contest is a traditional children’s game in Korea, and losers pay the price of failure with their lives. Now it remains to be seen: who will be the big winner of the competition? And who is behind this game?”.