How to improve children’s mental health when returning to face-to-face classes – 10/20/2021

The pandemic affected the mental health of many people and with children it was no different. Even if they do not always understand exactly what is happening, the little ones can have their emotions shaken due to the changes in their routine at home and in studies, the impossibility of walking and playing in open places, the lack of coexistence with grandparents, uncles , cousins ​​and little friends etc.

All of this can lead to stress or anxiety crises, tantrums, irritability, socialization difficulties, greater dependence on parents for basic activities and regressions in the developmental stages already acquired, such as going back to bed-wetting and facing sleep disorders. And these conditions can be enhanced now that many children are returning to face-to-face classes, which requires new adjustments in the little ones’ routine and the resumption of socializing with “strangers”.

With the help of experts, we provide tips on what caregivers can do to improve the mental health of children in the pandemic and back to school.

1. Decrease charges when returning to face-to-face classes

It is normal for parents to be concerned about learning delays caused by remote learning. However, being anxious, demanding and pressuring the children to “update the study” does not contribute or contribute to their having a good performance. Parents must act in partnership with school guidelines and understand that returning to face-to-face classes may not be as it used to be or as desired.

The child’s performance at school can be affected in the midst of this scenario due to difficulties in concentrating due to the change in routine and the estrangement in the interaction that was interrupted.

Caregivers must pay attention to the ways in which the children are feeling in this resumption, without making excessive demands. The time is for solidarity. It is also up to the teachers to gradually recognize the group needs of their class and the family-school partnership to identify the essential points to support and reinforce learning.

Content will come with time, emotions and motivations are the doors to good learning. At this moment, the most important thing for the children is to reestablish bonds, reestablish their routine and feel safe and welcomed in the school environment.

Parents and caregivers should charge less back to school Image: iStock

2. Be sensitive if the child is having difficulty socializing

One of the main effects of the pandemic was on the socialization of children. For some who already had problems with socializing, the social distance and absence from school were felt as a relief. For those who didn’t, coexistence came as loss, isolation and sadness.

With the return to classroom classes, children will once again be changing their routine and being encouraged to face a new way of being. Some will readjust easily, others will not. In this sense, parents and educators must be sensitive to this scenario, helping them slowly to resume, creating comfortable environments for them to express and interact.

Parents should watch their children but not compare them to anyone else. Realizing that they are more resistant to feedback due to socialization issues, it’s critical to keep open conversations about how challenging this moment can be. Caregivers must legitimize the child’s difficulties, not think it’s “freshness” or minimize it. Welcoming makes her feel confident and comfortable to expose what she is feeling and so that she understands that any change can be better with time, adaptation and self-knowledge.

3. Encourage activities during online class breaks

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest impacts of online classes was the use of technology, with increased exposure time to screens, leading to problems with visual acuity, sedentary lifestyle and weight gain. Spending hours in front of the computer is not good for anyone, including children.

Taking breaks, getting up, moving around, drinking water, going to the bathroom are simple tips, but they work to bring balance in this scenario of overload on the screens.

During breaks, parents can encourage their children with creative manual activities, painting, coloring drawings, making collages, playing dough and even including them, when possible, in household chores, such as helping to bake a cake, tidying the storage room. clothes etc.

Much is said about the time children are exposed to electronic devices, however, caregivers must also be aware of their own use and whether they are not failing to devote quality time to socializing with children.

It’s important to establish times for handling cell phones and tablets, so as not to disturb sleep Image: Amina Filkins/ Pexels

4. Encourage dialogue

Speaking, listening and welcoming are fundamental elements for mental health, especially in times of collective crisis like the one we are experiencing in the pandemic. Encouraging dialogue with children helps them to name and understand what they are experiencing and feeling, allowing for greater elaboration of this period and relief from emotional stress.

Even if you don’t agree with her point of view, we can disagree, but we have to respect the different ways of feeling, thinking and reflecting. Only by increasing our ability to deal with differences can we reduce interpersonal conflicts.

5. Rearrange sleep routine

Excessive exposure to screens can also impact children’s sleep, as the light emitted is received by the brain as a stimulus to remain alert and alert. With that, the little ones can start to sleep later than the conventional one and have difficulties to fall asleep. Tiredness after a bad night’s sleep can make the child more sensitive and irritated. Sleeping well is as important as drinking water, eating, going to the bathroom, that is, it is a physiological need.

Some tips for reorganizing sleep: turn off electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime, establish daily habits that bring a sense of organization, such as not using the bed to study or attend class, limit afternoon naps, tell a story , ask what your child enjoyed most that day, encourage mindfulness exercises, give a hot bath, create a warm and quiet environment in the bedroom.

Children may resist creating this new sleep routine, but parents must impose rules and can explain to them the benefits, such as helping them have more energy to play and learn at school.

6. Are you having a tantrum? Help the child to identify what he is feeling

Irritability, agitation, and tantrums are expressions of behavior that are “saying” something. In general, they are reactions to fears, anxiety, frustrations. Children speak in different ways depending on their age and verbal or non-verbal ability.

Parents can help them recognize what they are feeling, expanding their repertoire of self-knowledge and emotional literacy. Feeling angry, for example, can make your heart pound and make you want to scream.

Understanding how emotions manifest in the body is the first step in understanding and naming them. When children know what they’re feeling, they can learn to develop simple self-regulation strategies with the help of caregivers, such as taking a deep breath, saying what’s bothering them, and thinking of other ways to manifest it all.

Sources: Cecy Dunshee of Abranches, childhood and adolescence psychiatrist, family therapist, member of the Mental Health Department of the Pediatric Society of the State of Rio de Janeiro and one of the authors of the book “Child and Adolescent Mental Health”; Ana Carolina C D’Agostini, psychologist and pedagogue, Master in Educational Psychology from Columbia University, author of the textbook “Se Liga na Vida”, editorial manager of the Semente Program and trainer and coordinator of training at Instituto Ame sua Mente; Rita Mira, pediatrician, medical coordinator of the Pediatrics Service at Hospital Santa Izabel, in Bahia, and associate of the Sociedade Baiana de Pediatria.