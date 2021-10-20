How to recognize that you are being ‘attacked’ by worms and what to do – 10/20/2021

Do you remember the 1990 movie “The Attack of the Cursed Worms”? (If not, you can watch it on Netflix). Be aware that real-life worms, while much quieter, can be just as dangerous—and huge.

Capable of infecting humans, “swine tapeworm” (Taenia solium), “fish tapeworm” (Diphyllobothrium latum) and “bovine tapeworm” (Taeniorhyncus saginata) can measure 7, 13 and 15 meters in length, respectively.

“In Brazil, the data are very precarious. The latest surveys show the prevalence of the helminth group throughout the national territory and infection mainly by, in order, Ascaris Lumbricoides, Trichuris Trichiura, hookworms and Schistosoma mansoni“, explains Luana Luz, gastroenterologist at Iamspe (Institute for Medical Assistance to State Civil Servants of São Paulo), about the most common parasites to be found in people’s intestines.

But there are many others that still reside in the skin, liver, brain, lungs and heart. The route of entry can occur through the ingestion of eggs or larvae in water or infected food (fruits, vegetables and vegetables without proper hygiene); rare or raw meat from some intermediate host; use of contaminated underwear, bath and bed; penetration of the skin in contact with soil dirty from the remains of feces and even by Culex mosquito bites.

Nausea, convulsions and mapped skin

Image: iStock

In a relationship with worms, you will always get the worst of it. They just want to appropriate their nutrients, biomolecules and metabolic machinery to develop and fulfill their evolutionary cycle. They reciprocate with diseases (worms), including schistosomiasis, also known as water belly, one of the most widespread in tropical and precarious regions.

In the acute phase, its symptoms are typical of an intestinal infection (fever, weakness, diarrhea). “It can even cause the elimination of blood in the feces”, warns Raymundo Paraná, director of Hospital Aliança, Rede D’Or, in Salvador, and professor of gastro-hepatology at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia).

In the chronic phase, the disease damages the liver, spleen, retains fluids, impairs the development of children and increases the risk of bladder cancer.

Another pathology caused by worms, solitary type, and that affects the digestive system is taeniasis. It may or may not be asymptomatic, and then manifests as dysentery, vomiting, nausea and leads to weight loss. But believe me, infection by its larval form is even worse. It causes cysticercosis or neurocysticercosis when it is referred to the brain or spinal cord.

“It causes inflammation, headache, convulsive crisis, deficits. In some cases, the patient even develops difficult-to-control epilepsy”, informs Júlio Barbosa Pereira, physician at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia) and specialized neurosurgeon at UCLA (University of California , in Los Angeles), adding that if the parasite dies in the organ, it calcifies.

There are worms that also devour human blood and generate anemia and lung damage, such as Necator Americanus, while others impair circulation and may predispose to elephantiasis, such as Wuchereria bancrofti.

“The most common one that attacks the skin is the geographic bug, or cutaneous larva migrans, of parasites that inhabit the intestine of dogs and cats and that, when penetrating through the skin, cause a lot of itching and a linear lesion like a map”, points out Maria de Fátima Maklouf Amorim, dermatologist and postgraduate coordinator at Afya Educacional.

How to detect and treat them?

Image: Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock

If in fiction worms that ambush human beings are identified by vibrations in the ground and fought with weapons, in real life it is very different. According to the doctors, it is first necessary to suspect and investigate their presence in the occurrence and persistence of the symptoms mentioned, as well as others, such as intense rectal itching (common in oxyurosis), and especially if there are risky conditions, due to the lack of basic sanitation and awareness about hygienic habits.

Gastroenterologist Luana Luz clarifies that to reach a diagnosis, the main paths are parasitological examination of feces and stool culture. “They are, even today, effective, of low cost and applicable in any region of the country”, he says.

In the case of oxyurosis, in which the eggs are released from the anus, they can be used for anal swab collection or gummed tape.

Patients are also clinically analyzed and, in dermatological cases, resources such as dermoscopy (examination made with a device that works as a magnifying glass) and ultrasound can be used, which allows the visualization of internal structures of the body, the skin and detecting larvae. “On the other hand, for neurocysticercosis we use resonance”, comments Pereira.

Finally, there are treatments with dewormers, preferably with the possibility of multiple eradication, as most infected people usually have more than one type of worm lodged. In cases of oxyurosis, regardless of symptoms, it should be extended to the whole family and if there is inflammation, infections and seizures, treat with specific medications.

In addition, it is complementary to guidance on good hygiene habits (washing hands and fresh food before eating, boiling untreated water, keeping nails clipped), avoiding the consumption of raw or rare meats, as well as not going barefoot in suspicious places .

“Like earth and sand where animals frequent”, concludes Solange Gomes, a doctor from the USF (Universidade São Francisco) and a dermatologist at Clínica Ideal and Central Nacional Unimed.