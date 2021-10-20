How to watch the Samsung event

This Wednesday (20), from 11:00 am (Brasilia time), Samsung is holding another virtual event. Dubbed “Unpacked Part 2”, it’s something of a “continuation” of the August event, when the South Korean brand launched the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 folding boxes.

The event will be broadcast live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and promises the launch of new branded products. Tilt will cover the ads in real time.

In the invitation made to journalists, the company says that the event will show “new experiences for self-expression through technology”, without giving further details. Rumors indicate that Samsung will unveil its new online product customization platform, which will allow customers to purchase custom-colored cellphones, notebooks, tablets and headphones.

There is also the expectation for the launch of a new cell phone, the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE —a more basic and cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 launched at the beginning of the year—; a new edition of One UI, the customized version of Android used on the company’s cell phones; and even a new projector.

What to expect?

The hottest rumor about this Wednesday’s event has to do with projectors. An alleged application for trademark registration by Samsung with the European Union’s Intellectual Property Agency appeared in foreign media last week, fueling rumors.

The document describes an application by Samsung for registration of the trademark “The Freestyle”, referring to “projectors with integrated TV tuners”. The suspicion is that this will be a more affordable version of The Premiere, a 4K laser projector launched in May in Brazil for starting at R$ 34,999.

Already according to the site SamMobile, there are rumors that the Galaxy S21 FE may be revealed during the broadcast. But more recent news indicates that the device, successor to the popular Galaxy S20 FE 2020, would have been delayed due to shortages of chips in some of the company’s factories.

The manufacturer is also expected to show new colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding smartphones, including blue, gray, light pink, white and yellow. The new colors would be part of the customization program that the company should launch, including more color options for Galaxy Buds headphones and even home appliances.

In the invitation released by Samsung it is possible to see some icons of the company’s applications, which also generates rumors that One UI 4.0, the new version of the Android interface used by the company, will also be released. The announcement could well coincide with the release of Android 12, held this Tuesday along with the launch of Pixel 6 by Google.

*With report by Felipe Mendes