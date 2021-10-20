Hundreds of fish agonize in the mud of a lake that has dried up in the Pantanal; see video

RIO — The drought in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul caused a lake to dry up and left hundreds of fish dying in the mud. The agony of animals was recorded on video by photographer Luiz Felipe Pereira Mendes, on September 24th.





The fish mortality was caught in a lake located in the Eliezer Batista Private Natural Heritage Reserve, in Serra do Amolar. At the site there were carcasses of species such as Pintado, Cacharas, Jaús and Cacudos.

— Until we reached the core where the fish were, we walked about 700 meters from where the shore was. On the way there were many carcasses, flies, an incredible stench, smell of death. It was a sad and painful scene,” Mendes said.

Lake where the fish were dying in 2018 photo Photo: Luiz Felipe Pereira Mendes

The photographer was participating in the recording of a documentary for the Franco-German television network Arte.TV. Mendes went to the Pantanal to record fires and the drought that leads to fires, and he arrived at this lake.

– I have had contact with this place before. I was there in 2018 and I have a photo of the full bay. But it is impressive to see now, with the scarcity of water. The Pantanal people say that they have never seen anything like it in the last 40 years – says Mendes.

Photo of the dry lake in Serra do Amolar, in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul Photo: Luiz Felipe Pereira Mendes

At the time the photos were taken, the Pantanal was facing a long drought, with around 70 days without rain. Temperatures were also high, above 40°C.

“Last week it rained a little and had the sandstorm. But the lake will not fill with rain. It will only recover when the Paraguay River is full and throws water there – said the photographer.