‘I could fight Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras’

Scorer of the winning goal over Corinthians, Calleri lamented the fact that injuries hampered the season for São Paulo, in addition to exalting coach Rogério Ceni, in a participation in ESPN FC this Tuesday (19)

O São Paulo won the Corinthians in the Majestic of last Monday (18) for 1 to 0, thanks to Calleri’s goal. This Tuesday (19), the Argentine participated in the ESPN FC, talking about his return, the Tricolor phase and Rogério Ceni.

The coach was praised by the shirt 30. According to him, Ceni is always ‘one step ahead’ of the other commanders and also praising the plan set up for the victory over Corinthians.

“The truth is that Rogério is a technician who surprised me a lot, because he is one step ahead of others. When we think about everything he’s won as a player, we realize he’s very smart,” he said.

“Yesterday, we planned the match in the best way, we did what we had to do, which was to cancel Cantillo, the players in the middle did the best,” he added.

Calleri left the field before the end of the match in the derby due to an injury, something that has been routine at Tricolor in 2021. The Argentine mentioned this as one of the reasons for the team not being able to fight at the top of the table.

“Of course the team had a lot of injuries throughout the year, I think the Brazilian calendar doesn’t have anywhere in the world where so many games are played. I think that if, for São Paulo, Luciano wasn’t injured in some moments, now Rigoni”, he said.

“I believe that São Paulo could be calmer and be able to fight in the championship with Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras. The team has plenty of quality, all that’s left is to put on the field and win”, finished.