‘I had the first medical review’

Fátima Bernardes is recovering after delicate shoulder surgery. The presenter of the program “Encontro”, on TV Globo, who was incarcerated, reappeared on social networks, to send a message to her followers.

“I came here because it’s been a week today after my surgery, I had my first medical review and I’m very happy with the result. Everything is going very well. I’m wearing this sling, which is a different sling that has a large side to keep the arm away from the trunk. I sleep in this sling, spend the whole day in this sling, I only take off to take a shower and do the exercises”, he said.

While recovering, Fátima’s boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha, has been helping her with medical care. Last Monday, the 18th, the politician even told: “Monday taking care of my patient, dividing me between nursing and parliament. Good week, class!”

The presenter of “Encounter” performed a procedure to correct a torn tendon in her shoulder. She will be away from the program for a few weeks until she fully recovers.

REFLECTION

One day after being discharged from the hospital, after undergoing shoulder surgery, Fatima Bernardes posted a photo on Instagram showing a sling on his arm and looking up at the sky. The main presenter of the “Encounter” is in the recovery phase after the procedure performed on the shoulder. In her post, Fátima thanked the fans for their affection.

“The important thing is to abstract and think about the future. Thank you for so much affection. It was the weirdest selfie I’ve ever taken,” he wrote.

“May the best energies on this planet be with you. I’m right next door. Better soon for you to let go of that arm and prepare that codfish”, wrote the journalist Monalisa Peroni.

