“I should have stabbed a little more,” a woman tells police after attacking her husband

Video of the moment of arrest of 66-year-old Penelope Jackson, accused of stabbing 78-year-old husband David Jackson to death, was released this week. The crime took place on February 13, but the details of the case that shocked the UK were only made public this month, with the case continuing in court. Information is from The Guardian newspaper.

Penelope Jackson has admitted to manslaughter but denied murdering her husband David in Somerset this year. She says he was controlling and violent towards her – and told police she “should have stabbed him more”. *Warning: video contains distressing details*@KNashTV | #5News pic.twitter.com/rtooKjxhuC — Channel 5 News (@5_News) October 19, 2021

Penelope lived with David in Berrow (England). While being approached by police officers shortly after the crime, the woman declared: “I should have stabbed a little more.”

“I know this is being recorded. But I’m sick of abuse and evil. I’m not doing anything to help you,” said the retiree. David was rescued by paramedics, but he did not resist his injuries and died in hospital. When she learned of the death, Penelope’s reaction caught the attention of the police. “Oh good,” she said.

During this week’s trial, Penelope said her husband was aggressive and that she was assaulted many times, sometimes even unconscious. The two have been married for 24 years.

David was killed with three stab wounds. Asked how many times she stabbed him, Penelope replied “once”. “And then he said I wouldn’t do it again, so I did it twice more.” The woman also says that she thought she stabbed her husband in the heart, but added, “Well, he doesn’t have one.”

“She lost control and stabbed her husband. She didn’t intend to kill him or cause serious harm,” said the woman’s defense attorney.

“I still love him, even after all this,” Penelope told the jury. The case remains on trial.

