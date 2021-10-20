“I talked to him personally”; Piqué exposes that Flamengo’s darling was going to Barça and ‘spoils’ backstage

The striker has shown to be above average since he was young and the Flamengo fans are very happy with the stage of the ace on the pitches of the Old Continent

Flamengo revealed many players who are now shining in European football and the two more cases special are of Vinicius Junior and Lucas Paquetá. The first is the holder of the Real Madrid and enchants meringues fans at every game. ‘Vini Malvadeza’ did not feel the weight of the Spanish club’s shirt and gained a lot of morale this season after the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.

Paquetá was “hidden” for a long time in the Milan and it was even speculated to return to Brazilian football. That’s when the Lyon and the ace is living a great phase in France, he is an idol of the fans and is starting to be considered in the giants of the Old Continent. The crimson-blacks are happy with the performance of the duo and daily cheer for the success of the young people.

In an interview with Ibai Llanos streamer, the defender pique, from Barcelona, ​​revealed a personal conversation with Vinicius Júnior still in Fla and said that the Brazilian was practically set to play for the Catalan team. The rival’s defender surrendered to the jewel’s talent and exposed some more backstage about what happened.

“Vinícius Jr. has a lot of talent. Did you know he was about to come to Barca? I talked to him in person before I went to Real Madrid and he told me on the call that he was closed with Barcelona. It was to receive him in the locker room. Real Madrid arrived in the last second and offered everything”, he said.

Vini has been considered ‘differentiated’ since he was very young, when he was still one of Flamengo’s youth teams, and even before working in Flamengo. professional, had already been sold to Real Madrid. The deal was much celebrated by the leaders of the meringues and the striker lived up to the expectations created.