‘I went down to hell’, recalls Dinho Ouro Preto about drug addiction

During an interview with the podcast Podpah, Dinho Ouro Preto, lead singer of Capital Inicial, spoke about a difficult period in his life, his addiction to drugs (cocaine and alcohol). The singer revealed about his insecurities in the 90s, thus “discounting” the use of drugs.

Dinho stated that he had to use drugs to deal with his fame and also with his own judgment on his merits in light of everything that the group quickly conquered. “It was too much, too much drugs and too much ending. I thought I was doing it to drown out the feeling of not being up to the challenge (…) Perhaps the frustration of knowing my own limitations led me to try to drown my own pains. An almost anesthesia. The drugs were linked to my perception of myself, in the notion of my own limitations and limits”, revealed the musician.

The singer opened his heart to talk about some details of his life, which had to leave Capital Inicial to try to escape drugs. According to Dinho, the decision took fans by surprise, as no one knew what was really going on. The group’s vocalist also recalled that drugged people, and often strangers, slept in the living room of his apartment.

“I leave Capital in 93. Capital ends up being a descent to hell in excess. Too much happening at the same time, A period like something out of shape. About three four years. It’s amazing that I survived. It was alcohol and cocaine. When it enters that snowball, of termination, there comes a time when I say ‘I have to leave Capital, stop this here.’ Nobody knew, not even my parents,” he revealed.

After leaving the group, Dinho returned to the command of Capital Inicial in 1998. The singer credited his wife, Mariana Cattaneo, with turning the key in the fight against drugs. “It took years of learning to understand that I was the master of my destiny. That I knew how to compose, sing, put on a show. It was as if I needed to spy on my demons in public (…) Shortly after that I met my wife , who is my wife to this day. She was my salvation. And from there, I start to rebuild my life from what it is today,” concluded Dinho.