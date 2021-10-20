Ibovespa drops more than 3% with the shuttle of Auxílio Brasil; dollar closes at the highest rate since April and DIs jump

SAO PAULO – Completely ignoring the external scenario, the Ibovespa fluctuated due to fiscal inconstancy in Brasília. Throughout the day, the Brazilian stock exchange reverberated an ad that was canceled at the last minute. All attention was turned to Planalto to detail the new Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, but with less than thirty minutes before the ceremony, scheduled for 5 pm, the Ministry of Citizenship postponed the announcement.

“The cancellation of the ad may be temporarily positive. They probably saw that it had a negative repercussion and maybe they are going back on what they were going to announce. But if this matter remains undefined for a long time, it is negative”, says Aroldo Holanda, director of variable income at Aplix Investimentos.

Throughout the day, the market took for granted the information provided by vehicles such as Reuters and state that the income supplement program would be R$400 per month. The amount is higher than the one indicated by the Ministry of Citizenship, with an aggravating factor: to pay the benefit, the government would be willing to exceed the public spending ceiling, complicating the country’s fiscal situation.

“It would be a measure to try to circumvent the spending ceiling and it would certainly be frowned upon by local and foreign investors,” says Bruno Komura, variable income strategist at Ouro Preto Investimentos. The market speculates that the decision could even cost when Paulo Guedes leaves the Ministry of Economy.

Still in the fiscal area, there was another cancellation: the vote on the PEC on precatório, in the special committee of the Chamber, which was also scheduled for today. The meeting was scheduled for tomorrow. The PEC vote will indicate whether or not the government will have room to maneuver to exceed the spending ceiling.

The Ibovespa lost 110,000 points, but slightly reduced losses after the announcement of Auxílio Brasil was postponed. Even so, it closed Tuesday (19) with a strong drop of 3.28% to 110,672 points. It was the biggest negative change for a close since the beginning of last September. The index reached the lowest score since the end of last month.

The commercial dollar closed at the highest rate since April, up 1.33% to R$5.593 in purchases and R$5.594 in sales. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 rose 1.37% to R$5.601.

Future interest soared. For analysts, the fiscal problem brings low growth, high inflation and even higher interest rates. The DI for January 2023 rose 34 basis points, at 9.78%; DI for January 2025 rose 37 basis points at 10.73%; and the DI for January 2027 increased by 30 basis points, at 11.04%.

Even as the market has moved away from the day’s lows and highs, concerns about fiscal risks remain. “The threat of breaking the fiscal ceiling will remain present at least until the end of next year’s elections,” says Mauro Morelli, chief strategist at Davos Investimentos.

According to an investigation by XP Politica with interlocutors from the Ministry of Economy, the economic team did not see the cancellation of the announcement as a sign that the program’s design will necessarily be changed to a form that requires less expenses outside the spending ceiling. The possibility may be of some format change, without substantial change in terms of resource volume.

In the US, the scenario remains optimistic. Of the 41 companies that make up the S&P 500 index that reported their results for the third quarter, 80% exceeded expectations, according to data from the FactSet. On Tuesday, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson also showed better-than-expected results.

The Dow Jones rose 0.56%, S&P 500 rose 0.74% and the Nasdaq rose 0.71%.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related