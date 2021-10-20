Ibovespa operates between gains and losses with investors aware of the fiscal situation; dollar retreats

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa opened trades this Wednesday (20th) on a high, but in less than an hour of trading, it zeroed gains and reversed the signal. Yesterday the index operated below 110,000 points and closed at a low of 3.28% with the perception that breaking the spending ceiling is practically certain and could bring a chaotic scenario for next year: low growth, inflation high and even higher interest rates.

The trigger for fears was triggered by speculation surrounding the Auxílio Brasil, a social program that should replace Bolsa Família. Investors passed on the information obtained initially by the Reuters, that the value of the benefit will be R$ 400 and that part of this value will be financed with the creation of a new aid in Congress, at a cost of US$ 50 billion, exceeding the public budget.

Ministers said the text of the cash transfer program was not ready in time. However, according to the calculation of the Reuters, there are articulations between the political wing and the economic team so that the hole in the spending ceiling in Auxílio Brasil is even greater, to accommodate coveted amendments in an election year. That would have been the real reason for the program’s announcement to be postponed.

“Signaling social programs in 2022 above the spending ceiling deteriorates credibility and heightens risk aversion. If the measure is confirmed, the Central Bank will have to revise its baseline fiscal scenario for 2022 and will likely signal tighter monetary policy at the Copom meeting next week,” says XP’s report.

The market may also echo developments from Covid’s final CPI report, which is being presented today. A meeting of the special committee of the Chamber on the PEC of precatório, which was postponed from yesterday to today, is also scheduled. At the meeting, parliamentarians must discuss and vote on the opinion on the project.

At 10:34 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded down 0.17% to 110,488 points. The Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 had a negative variation of 0.45%, with 111,600 points.

The commercial dollar retreats 0.33% to R$5.574 on purchase and R$5.575 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 are down 0.25% to R$5.584.

This morning, the Central Bank offers 14 thousand swap contracts totaling US$ 700 million in operations linked to the overhedge. It will also auction up to 15,000 swap contracts, worth up to US$750 million.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 was up three basis points, at 9.84%; DI for January 2025 was up two basis points at 10.84%; and the DI for January 2027 registered an increase of one base point, at 11.15%.

In the United States, stock exchange futures indices operate close to stability after five consecutive days of highs. The balance sheets of American companies continue to surprise positively. More than 80% of companies that have reported results so far have exceeded expectations, according to FactSet.

Yesterday, Netflix released its third quarter results and joined that list. The streaming giant added 4.4 million new subscribers in the period, above expectations to add 3.84 million, according to StreetAccount estimates. United Airlines also reported better-than-expected results after the market closed, indicating a rebound in travel demand.

The Dow Jones had a slight increase of 0.07%; the S&P 500 advanced 0.13%; and the Nasdaq had a positive variation of 0.06%. Among the companies that should release results on Wednesday are IBM and Tesla. The balance sheets of these companies can provide clues to the impact of the semiconductor crisis and inflation on technology companies.

In the afternoon, the American Central Bank releases the Beige Book, a report with commentary on current economic conditions. The market is also awaiting new definitions on the infrastructure investment package, which should be reduced from $3 trillion to $2 trillion in the US Congress.

Worries about global inflation run in the background but remain on investors’ radar. The consumer price index (CPI) in the euro zone increased 3.4% in September compared to the previous year, the highest level for the month of 2008. In Germany, producer inflation (PPI) soared 14.1% in September compared to the same period last year, the biggest increase since October 1974.

In Europe, exchanges operate with mixed trends. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, rose 0.07%. The Paris Stock Exchange (CAC-40) was down 0.01%, London (FTSE 100) was down 0.1%; and Frankfurt (DAX) operates with a slight drop of 0.14%.

Oil prices retreat today. Brent barrel for December 2021 drops 0.95% to $84.27 a barrel. The WTI for November 2021 retreats 0.92% to US$ 82.2. The commodity (raw material) cools down after the Chinese government said it would intervene to lower coal prices, reducing the substitution of oil derivatives for power generation.

The ore traded on the Dalian stock exchange rose 0.5%, to 710 yuan, the equivalent of US$ 111.01.

Read more: Vale plans to cut ore supply with an eye on margins

Asian stock exchanges had mixed results on Wednesday, after the People’s Bank of China kept the benchmark interest rate with maturity in one year unchanged at 3.85% and the one with maturity in five years at 4.65%, in in line with the expectations of analysts interviewed by the international news agency Reuters.

In Japan, the Nikkei index advanced 0.14%; the Chinese Shanghai SE stock exchange, in turn, closed with a slight drop of 0.17%; in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index ended the session up 1.35%; and in Korea, the Kospi retreated 0.53%.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale (VALE3) produced 89.4 million tons of iron ore in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Production Report released on Tuesday (19). The number corresponds to an increase of 18.1% compared to the second quarter of this year.

According to the company, the advance in comparison with the immediately previous quarter is due to the seasonal improvement in weather conditions in the Northern System, increasing the performance of Serra Norte and S11D.

In addition, the company pointed to an increase in production at Vargem Grande through dry processing by adjusting the flow of one of its wet processing plants.

Another growth factor in sales in the quarter was the better performance of Itabira, due to an improvement in the run of mine (ROM) made available.

Additionally, the company pointed out that there was a higher purchase from third parties, although proportionally lower than in the previous quarter (5.8% of total production in 3Q21 vs 6.2% in 2Q21); and Plant reaching its total capacity of 6 Mtpy, after the resumption of the beneficiation process in 2Q21.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

After the market closes, Petrobras’ production report for the third quarter of 2021 will be released.

Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3)

The Carrefour Brazil Group (CRFB3) recorded gross sales of R$ 20.8 billion in the third quarter of this year, representing an expansion of 7.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to a company statement released this Tuesday (19), discounted gasoline sales, the performance would be an expansion of 6.6%.

Still on a consolidated basis, same-store sales, however, dropped 0.5%.

The company clarifies that the data includes the production of the 34 concessions of Potiguar E&P; Recôncavo E&P concessions, plus production from fields operated by Petro Reconcavo in the contract with a risk clause in 12 Petrobras fields.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The Ministry of Mines and Energy informed that the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3, ELET6) will take place in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a statement, the government’s participation will be, at most, 45% of the company after privatization.

If the primary offer is not enough, the government will make a new sale of shares. However, the Federal Government will not exercise the right to purchase new shares to dilute participation.

In addition, the state-owned company will invest R$6.7 billion in the revitalization of hydrographic basins and navigability, within the scope of the company’s capitalization project.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 (B3SA3) invested $10 million in a series B investment round at Pismo, a startup that offers a complete processing platform for cloud financial services.

The $108 million round was led by SoftBank Latin American Fund, Amazon and Accel, with participation from Falabella Ventures, PruVen, Redpoint events and Headline, and seeks to accelerate global expansion and the development of leading technologies in the services segments banking, payments and infrastructure for the financial market, according to a statement to the market.

According to the company, with this investment, B3 seeks to bring even closer the relationship with a key supplier for future developments in its markets. The consummation of B3’s investment is subject to CVM approval.

Pismo’s platform currently processes over 4 billion API calls monthly and is host to over 25 million accounts that transact over $3 billion per month.

São Carlos (SCAR3)

São Carlos (SCAR3) announced the acquisition of 41 properties, which together have a value of R$382.3 million. The properties were acquired from Altsa Property Gestão de Ativos.

Positive (POSI3)

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported that Positivo (POSI3) is the only company qualified to participate in the bidding process for electronic voting machines. According to the electoral body, the technology company is authorized to send up to 176,000 ballot boxes.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer (EMBR3) informed that its subsidiary EmbraerX signed an agreement with Republic Airways to use the Beacon maintenance coordination platform, aiming to carry out the digital transformation. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

According to the note, the Beacon will support all maintenance operations and speed up the return to operation of the aircraft by integrating the platform into Republic stations. In addition, it should also include each of your company’s on-call maintenance providers.

PetroReconcavo (RECV3)

PetroReconcavo (RECV3) reported growth of 1.6% in its production in the third quarter of the year (3Q21), compared to the previous quarter (2Q21).

Valid (VLID3)

Valid (VLID3) approved a new buyback program of up to 2 million own shares or 2.48% of the outstanding capital.

