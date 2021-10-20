Icardi starts following only his wife and escapes from dividing a fortune of R$390 million | International

Instagram icardi

After the big scandal in the media and the supposed forgiveness of the model Wanda Nara, the player Mauro Icardi made a drastic decision and gave a general unfollow on social networks.

The Argentine now only follows his wife, taking from Instagram friends, for example, some teammates like Neymar, Messi and even his club, PSG.

At the moment, Wanda has not made any statement or publication regarding the possible return of the couple and has only dedicated herself to continuing to promote her brand. Her Instagram followers, by the way, have grown by a million since all the controversy began, as apparently people don’t want to miss anything from this soap opera that supposedly involves actress China Suárez (see model’s gallery below).

If the marriage is really rekindled, Icardi will also avoid a major financial problem, according to the Portuguese press, as he would have to share with his wife a large part of his fortune, estimated at around R$390 million.

According to sports newspaper Record, the athlete would have to give around 60 million euros to Wanda, who would still be entitled to a large indemnity due to her name being in her husband’s contract. The newspaper points out that Icardi receives a salary of more than R$7.78 million.

While Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara try to get right, Maxi López, former Vasco athlete, takes care of his children with his ex-wife and also of the PSG striker’s daughters.