Igor Gomes takes a leading role in São Paulo de Ceni: “The goal is to become a complete player” | São Paulo

Igor Gomes was a starter in São Paulo’s midfield in Rogério Ceni’s first two games in charge of the team in that return and has taken the lead in the coach’s early work.

Last Monday, against Corinthians, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão, the 22-year-old boy experienced one of his best moments in classics. Although he did not effectively participate in the winning goal 1-0, he took responsibility and commanded the midfield.

In the first half, he made moves, almost scored a goal in a hit placed from outside the area and even helped in marking, returning on many occasions to the defensive sector.

With an offensive lineup, without a marking player in midfield, Rogério Ceni took advantage of the boy so that he could help defend when necessary. And he did well.

– The versatility, I think only those who have the conditions do it, I think if they ask me for it, it’s because they see that I have the quality to do it. My goal is to become a complete player, I will listen to the person above the team and always give my best. My goal is to become even better – said Igor Gomes, in an interview with “Bem, Amigos”.

In the second half, the coach took Benítez and reinforced the middle with Gabriel. Igor Gomes started to have more freedom and right at the beginning of the final stage made a nice pass between the Corinthians markers towards Luciano. The striker, however, was unable to submit after the arrival of the marking.

The moment contrasts with what Igor Gomes was under the command of Hernán Crespo. The midfielder could not have a streak in the starting lineup with the former coach and lived moments of ups and downs. Most of the time it was criticized by the fans for its lack of effectiveness.

In Crespo’s last three games with the coach, the player started, but to play improvised on the right side due to the absences of Igor Vinicius, Orejuela and Galeano.

– Professor Crespo is a great coach, a person who added a lot to me, to my work defensively, but as we saw, it’s a new job, everyone wants to show it and that resulted in our performance. Not that he missed Crespo, but the change always encourages us to give our best more and more – said the midfielder.

Before that, however, he had only started in the 19th round of the Brasileirão, on September 22nd. He was substituted at the end of the match against América-MG without so much prominence.

Now with Rogério Ceni, Igor Gomes seems to have a longer life as a starter. The last two games accredit him as one of the main names in the midfield.

São Paulo will have a free week to train before entering the field again. The team’s next game will be on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

