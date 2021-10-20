Igor Vinicius trains with the São Paulo cast; Rigoni follows out | São Paulo

The re-presentation of São Paulo this Wednesday, two days after the 1-0 victory over Corinthians, had something new. After a month of absence, right-back Igor Vinicius trained the entire period with the ball alongside his teammates, in an activity held at the Barra Funda CT.

Igor Vinicius suffered a trauma to his left eye on September 19, in the victory over Atlético-GO. Since then, he has remained away.

After carrying out some transition activities with the ball, Igor Vinicius was for the first time during all the work with his teammates, who started the preparation for Sunday’s game, at 18:15 (GMT), against Red Bull Bragantino, outside of House.

1 of 2 Igor Vinicius trained with the ball alongside the São Paulo squad — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/ saopaulofc Igor Vinicius trained with the ball alongside the São Paulo squad — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/ saopaulofc

The activity had the presence of the holders during a part, although Rogério Ceni has two important absences: Emiliano Rigoni and Jonathan Calleri.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Calleri celebrates goal in derby, dreams of title in 2022 and praises boys from Cotia

With a problem in his left thigh, Rigoni performed an activity separate from the squad on the lawn, under the care of the club’s physiotherapists. Calleri, on the other hand, underwent exams, which found an edema in her right thigh. Both are doubts for Sunday.

São Paulo, 12th placed in the Brasileirão with 34 points, goes back to work this Thursday, from 10 am, again at the CT of Barra Funda.